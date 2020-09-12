Johnny Depp took to Instagram on Friday and thanked his loyal fans for their support as he continues his very public legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The new Instagram post of Johnny Depp comes after the trail for the defamation case was postponed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The "Pirates Of The Caribbean" actor, 57, filed the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Hello all! I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life," Depp captioned a video. "I am only here because of you — and I'm only here for you! All thanks and love to you for all, JD," he captioned a video, which is actually the contents of a handwritten letter to his fans.

The Fairfax County, Virginia, Circuit Court chief judge Bruce White pushed the trial back from Jan. 11 next year to May 3, 2021, reports Deadline. But judge White insisted, the push back is not because of "Fantastic Beasts 3" or Heard's "Aquaman 2" filming commitments. "Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorised us to conduct jury trials," he told the virtually assembled lawyers for both actors, on Friday.

The trail for the defamation case has already been pushed back twice.

Depp had initially filed a motion on Aug. 21 to have the upcoming $50 million defamation trial delayed so he could begin filming "Fantastic Beasts 3" in London. The actor filed court documents in a Fairfax County, Virginia court requesting the trial to be delayed until anywhere between March and June of 2021, once filming was completed.

Meanwhile, Heard, 34, in turn filed a motion opposing the request. The trial was initially set by the court to run from Jan. 11, 2021 to Jan. 28, 2021. Warner Bros. recently revealed their plans to start filming "Fantastic Beasts 3" in October in London, which will run through the end of February.