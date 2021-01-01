The most quirky and the most loved "Queer Eye" star, Jonathan Van Ness, is married! Yes, you heard it right.

The TV star took to his Instagram account to share the happy news with his fans and followers. "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness wrote alongside a series of pictures.

"I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long," he added.

The 33-year-old then went on to write about the exciting personal news, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with." Though he did not tag his husband, Mark Peacock, one of the pictures in his post appeared to be from their nuptials.

The celebrity hairdresser's "Queer Eye" co-stars sent their love and congratulations to the happy couple in the comment section of his post, and revealed that they already knew the good news.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!" wrote interior designer Bobby Berk, while culture expert Karamo Brown added, "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn."

Fashion designer Tan France wrote: "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage." Fans of "Queer Eye" often shipped JVN and chef Antoni Powroski as a couple, and while there was nothing romantic there, the restaurateur is happy for his friend. He commented on the post, but joked about another life update, "wait you got a dog?!?!?!"

In the rest of his post, Van Ness reflected on the year and what all it brought for him — including time spent with Simone Biles and his mother. "I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co. I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually, but these new friends I can't wait to hug irl @ashleemariepreston," he wrote, adding, "and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I'm hopeful for our future."

"I tumbled with the icon of icons @simonebiles, we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups miss our @queereye community!" the podcast host added.

Van Ness concluded: "Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I'm so so proud of all she's done this year & can't wait to see her again soon. I hope you're all staying safe and healthy in these coming days."