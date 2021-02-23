Jonathan Van Ness, who is HIV-positive, recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is requesting fellow infected people to do the same.

The "Queer Eye" star took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the good news that he has received his first dose in New York. Alongside a picture of himself getting injected with the vaccine, the reality TV star gave suggestions to other people with underlying conditions on how to check for eligibility.

"In NY, where I'm working, the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you're HIV+ please check your state's guidelines to see if you're eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19! There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are, check the lists and see if you can get in line," he wrote.

Read more Jonathan Van Ness is married! 'Queer Eye' star tied the knot in secret ceremony earlier this year

The 33-year-old also warned about checking for the credibility of the vaccine, citing that some places give leftover doses. "Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn't have seen, so def get involved with your search," he said, adding, "Each state has different guidelines so you'll want to look into yours." In New York State, people with comorbidities and underlying conditions have been eligible to get vaccinated since February 15.

"Definitely need patience, resolve, access to internet to do this so plz if you can help others obtain information or access plz so that," he added.

The celebrity hairdresser also discussed his symptoms after receiving the vaccine, noting that he has no side effects other than minor soreness in his arm.

"Biggest Hug & Happy Monday! Stay safe xx," he concluded.

Van Ness first revealed his HIV-positive status in September 2019, later revealing that he has access to antiretroviral therapy that suppresses his HIV viral load, keeping him healthy and at an undetectable level which makes it "almost impossible" for him to transmit it to others.

On the relationship front, JVN who identifies as nonbinary and uses he/she/they pronouns revealed on New Year's Eve that he got married to his "best friend" Mark Peacock during the quarantine last year.