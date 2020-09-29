Jordyn Woods says she found herself after finding love in Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns took to their respective Instagram accounts to make their relationship official. Sharing a series of pictures of herself cosying up with her new beau on a beach, the model wrote: "I found you, then I found me."

The Minnesota Timberwolves center also shared pictures of himself and Woods posing in matching Versace swimwear. The 24-year-old wrote: "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

The announcement comes just days after Woods's interview with Natalie Manuel Lee on "Now with Natalie," where she opened up about how her life changed following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods was once BFF with Kylie Jenner until reports surfaced last year that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian with whom he also shares a daughter. In the interview which was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic, Woods recalled the scandal saying she found herself in a "dark place" after the accusations came to light.

"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," the 23-year-old said.

"You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel," Woods confessed.

The model stated that accountability was also an important part of the healing process in the aftermath of the drama, saying: "Looking at the situation, 'Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?"

"I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can't accept what you've done or you can't accept that, then you can't heal from it," she reflected.