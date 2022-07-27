Investigative journalist Tom Bower, in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors," blasted Prince Harry for abandoning his royal duties in favour of a more independent and luxurious lifestyle with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal life behind in January 2020. They only served the British public for over a year after they got married in May 2018. They had expressed their wish to become financially independent but wanted to continue representing the monarchy.

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II refused to let them represent the British monarchy if they were to abandon their duties. As such, the couple moved to California, where they eventually set up their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and continue to serve the public.

However, Bower is not pleased with how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their relationship with the royal family after Megxit. They shared a series of serious allegations against the Firm in their Oprah interview, including that one senior royal is racist.

"The allegations of racism rebounded across the world, and the damage can never – and I believe will never – be repaired," the author told OK! Magazine.

However, Bower believes that the Duke of Sussex may not even have time to pause and reflect on the harm he has caused his family because of his wife. He explained, "Harry is so confused; it's a tragedy. He's deeply in love with Meghan, and he's deeply grateful for the lifestyle she's given him, so he's been blinded."

He believes that Prince Harry has "been self-indulgent and spoiled. He has caused great harm to the people he owes everything [to]. He's been disloyal to his family, his friends, and to Britain."

The journalist accused Meghan Markle of controlling the entire narrative at her husband's expense, losing many people close to him. The 37-year-old has lost his once-close bond with his brother Prince William, allegedly because the latter advised him to rethink marrying the former actress soon after dating for over a year.

However, Bower believes that despite the constant criticism aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they will stay together for over. The author admitted that he "can't see them ever being apart – they are joined at the hip – so there will be no time or space for Harry to reflect and regret the severe levels of harm that they've inflicted onto their own families."