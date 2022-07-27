Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to respond to the criticisms they received brought on by the release of Tom Bower's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors." But according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, they are likely seething with anger over its contents.

The book made several claims about the Duhess of Sussex's character including how she allegedly refused to make friends with the Duke of Sussex's college pals. She reportedly also made Kate Middleton cry and is the cause of her husband's rift with Prince William.

The couple and their representatives have yet to respond to the book's sensational claims. But Harrold has "no doubt Harry and Meghan will be angry and slightly hurt."

However, in terms of whether they will take legal action he told OK! magazine, "I'm wondering if they'll do that thing where they think, let's just not act immediately, let's just think on it and sleep on it."

Among the other claim Bower wrote in his book was how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she learned that Meghan Markle could not make it to Prince Philip's funeral in April last year. She reportedly expressed relief and said, "Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming."

However, Harrold does not think that Prince Harry could easily be persuaded to believe that the monarch actually said those words. He explained, "Harry knows his grandmother really well. He knows the kinds of things that she does or says so he will probably have an idea of whether it's just somebody trying to put a bit of coal in the fire."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far remained mum on the claims in Bower's book. They were asked about how it could affect their relationship with the British royals during their visit to New York City on July 18.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guests at the United Nations General Assembly where he gave a speech to mark the International Nelson Mandela Day. When quizzed over their reaction to "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors," they did not respond and just smiled.