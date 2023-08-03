Elon Musk's X (F.K.A. Twitter) now allows Blue subscribers to hide the blue verification checkmark on their profile. Also, X has reportedly been working on a new feature dubbed ID verification.

Aside from the rebranding, Musk's controversy-plagued social media platform has been going through a myriad of transitions lately. The blue "Verified" badge previously allowed people to confirm that an account of public interest is authentic.

According to the company's Legacy verification policy, you can receive the blue badge if your account is authentic, notable, and active. Initially, Twitter used to verify legacy users based on their credibility, but Musk changed that to paid verification after launching Twitter Blue (X Blue) subscriptions.

As a result, anyone willing to shell out £11/month or £114.99/year can get the blue tick on their account. This paid subscription offers access to select features, like Edit posts. However, you can now get these features without letting anyone know that you got the X Blue subscription by hiding the blue checkmark.

Elon Musk continues to erase the iconic brand

The 52-year-old has been sparing no effort to rebrand Twitter, hoping to turn the iconic brand into an "everything app." As part of his strategy, he replaced the famous bird logo with a white X on a black background. Much to his chagrin, Musk could face a potential lawsuit over the X brand since it is already trademarked by big tech companies like Microsoft and Meta.

Undeterred by these challenges, Musk continues to give Twitter more than just a facelift. Some netizens recently tweeted screenshots showing how X Blue subscribers can now hide the blue checkmark on their profile. This development is particularly useful for those who do not want everyone to know they have the Blue subscription.

Now @X allows you to hide your blue checkmark pic.twitter.com/Wiadjj1kYV — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 2, 2023

These changes are mentioned in the updated About X Blue webpage in the form of a new bullet (Hide your checkmark) in the list of the X Blue features. According to its description, the new feature allows paid subscribers to hide their checkmark from their profile and posts.

However, the checkmark may still appear in some places. Likewise, some features could reveal you have an active Blue subscription. Also, those who choose to hide their checkmark may not be able to access some features. Nevertheless, the company says it will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for its users.

More changes are in the offing

The word on the street is that X has resumed work on the ID verification feature. However, the company has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, X user @nima_owji managed to get their hands on new evidence that implies X is currently developing ID verification.

According to a SamMobile report, the feature entered the development stage a few months before Twitter's rebranding. The outlet claims ID verification development was put on hold, but it has now resumed. Aside from this, TweetDeck got renamed to XPro after Twitter's rebranding in July.

To those unaware, XPro (FKA TweetDeck) alludes to a proprietary social media dashboard app for the management of Twitter accounts. Twitter acquired this desktop app back in 2011. Notably, the app allows users to follow multiple timelines on a single screen. As part of the rebranding, the XPro logo appears on the app's lower-left corner.

However, the URL for the dashboard hasn't been changed. Still, the new rebranding is seen across the interface, including the landing page. XPro is an essential tool for X users who manage large communities, businesses, or multiple accounts.

The tool gives users more control over posting and scheduling content. Moreover, it comes in handy for managing the flow of the content, checking other posts, and more. Taking to X last month, Musk announced that TweetDeck will be renamed XPro. He also joked that the app will come with a "wide range of psy op plugins."