British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, nicknamed the 'Prophet of Doom', has warned that internet and electricity services could face disruption after a Microsoft outage affected users worldwide on 12 and 13 November 2026. His comments revive predictions about cyberattacks, although Microsoft says the incident was caused by a technical fault, not malicious activity.

The disruption began on Thursday, 12 November, and continued into Friday, affecting Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Businesses and public organisations struggled with email and other workplace tools as the company worked to restore access.

Hamilton-Parker has now linked the incident to warnings he made months earlier. In a YouTube video discussed by LADbible on Monday, 16 November, he suggested that the outage might foreshadow wider problems.

'I've been making a number of predictions about some major cyberattacks,' he said.

He also argued that a cyberattack could already be under way. That assertion remains unsubstantiated, and Microsoft's account of the disruption contradicts any suggestion that this particular outage was caused by hostile actors.

What Hamilton-Parker Had Predicted

Hamilton-Parker replayed a March 2025 recording in which he spoke about an outage larger than a disruption affecting X around that time. He suggested that a future failure might involve Windows, Apple or another system used by large numbers of people.

'Something that hits all of us,' he said, urging viewers to back up their data.

The earlier prediction did not specify Microsoft's November 2026 outage. Nor did it establish when, where or how such an incident would occur.

In September 2026, Hamilton-Parker suggested a potentially 'devastating' cyberattack might already be happening. The following month, he raised the prospect of interruptions to banking, supermarkets and other essential services.

'We could be getting it soon on the internet and electricity. All could be affected,' he said.

Those remarks are predictions, not evidence of an imminent threat to power supplies or communications networks.

Microsoft Attributes the Outage to a Network Fault

Microsoft said the disruption stemmed from an issue introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced after a more recent network change.

'We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions,' the company said in its Friday update.

It said services were restored gradually, with stability checks at each stage. Microsoft also stated that the incident was not related to cyber activity or artificial intelligence.

The company apologised to customers and partners for the disruption, which affected access to important communications and work systems across multiple regions.

The scale of the incident also highlighted the dependence of employers, public services and individuals on a small number of technology platforms, even when an interruption has a technical explanation rather than sinister origins.

The incident nevertheless prompted speculation on X about a possible 'black sky' event, a term associated with severe and widespread failures of communications and critical infrastructure.

One user wondered whether the Microsoft outage was a 'soft launch' of such an event. Another pointed to reports of Wi-Fi disruptions and suggested something bigger was beginning.

Neither post offered evidence of a connected emergency. Problems with cloud-based software can be serious for dependent organisations without signalling the collapse of electricity grids or communications networks.

For now, the verified explanation remains a technical Microsoft outage, while Hamilton-Parker's warning about further disruption is unproven.