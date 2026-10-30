Jude Bellingham's latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign has sparked an unexpected controversy after some online users interpreted his hand positioning as a gesture mocking Korean men's penis size. The Real Madrid footballer's photograph has since circulated across X and Korean online communities, prompting jokes about boycotting the brand and comparisons with South Korean actor Rowoon.

The controversy centres on an image showing Bellingham posing shirtless in white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, with his fingers positioned near his waistband. Although some users believe the positioning resembles a controversial hand gesture, there is no evidence that the England international deliberately intended to insult anyone.

Why Is Jude Bellingham's Calvin Klein Ad Causing Controversy?

Bellingham's latest Calvin Klein campaign initially attracted attention for the footballer's modelling appearance. As IBTimes UK previously reported, the promotional photographs generated enthusiastic reactions before a separate discussion emerged over one particular image.

Some Korean online users interpreted Bellingham's finger positioning as resembling a pinching-hand gesture associated with mocking male genital size. The gesture has previously been involved in gender-related controversies in South Korea, although its appearance in Bellingham's photograph does not establish that he intended such a meaning.

The discussion gained wider attention after Pannchoa shared translated comments from the Korean online community Theqoo. The reactions included speculation about whether the pose was intentional, alongside jokes about Korean men boycotting Bellingham and Calvin Klein.

Korean Netizens React To Alleged Gesture and Joke About Boycott

Did Jude Bellingham shame Korean men in his new Calvin Klein ad?https://t.co/9onr35XiHF pic.twitter.com/6CpAOGd0J8 — pannchoa (@pannchoa) October 29, 2026

Several translated comments questioned whether Bellingham's hand positioning was deliberate. One commenter remarked, 'Looking at the positioning, it seems like he's indeed mocking Hannams' small size', before joking about boycotting the footballer.

Another commenter wrote, 'This was intentional, you guys can't wear Calvins anymore', while a third added, 'I feel like it was intentional'. However, the translated discussion also contained laughter and sarcasm, making it unclear whether the remarks represented genuine offence.

One commenter questioned the supposed backlash, asking, 'Oh? Are they gonna boycott Bellingham?' Another joked about the position of his fingers, writing, 'The location is way too obvious'.

The comments subsequently circulated on X, where a Korean entertainment commentary account questioned why the footballer was supposedly facing criticism. 'So this is why korean men are boycotting Jude Bellingham because he made a hand gesture in his Calvin Klein shoot?', the account wrote, before mocking the interpretation.

Despite the attention surrounding the posts, there is no verified evidence of an organised boycott against Bellingham or Calvin Klein. The available reactions largely consist of anonymous forum comments, jokes and speculation about the photograph.

Jude Bellingham Fans and Korean Fans Debate Calvin Klein Controversy

The discussion soon reached X, where users questioned whether the alleged insult was intentional or simply an ordinary modelling pose. Fan account @YeajiObsession reacted to the comparisons involving Korean actor Rowoon, writing, 'this random rowoon shade i won't take it'.

this random rowoon shade i won’t take it 😭😭 https://t.co/8l0iXXk3cG pic.twitter.com/naiggIwWBw — Eveꕤ (@YeajiObsession) October 29, 2026

Another user, @allrounderkrw, dismissed the comparison between Bellingham and Rowoon, arguing that camera positioning could explain the apparent difference. 'That just an angle, If Rowoon stood sideways, it would look big too, wtf', the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @cxntys suggested that viewers were focusing on a detail they would otherwise have overlooked. The account argued that some online users were interpreting the photograph through existing sensitivities surrounding masculinity and body image.

the way no one noticed he was doing 🤏🏻 but ofc korean men with inferiority complex would focus on it 😭 https://t.co/ukpWi4K3yJ — 𝓐𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓪 🪽 (@cxntys) October 29, 2026

Other X users questioned whether the controversy represented genuine outrage at all. In a reply to the viral discussion, @jheartsjae wrote, 'if you actually read the korean comments they are all just laughing about it', adding that Pannchoa's post appeared to be attracting engagement through provocative framing.

Similarly, @rosie1998s reacted with surprise after learning why the photograph had attracted criticism. The user wrote, 'Is THAT why they're complaining? Lol', highlighting how unexpected the interpretation appeared to some viewers.

Bellingham's Calvin Klein Campaign Continues To Draw Attention

Bellingham's latest campaign follows his previous appearance in a SKIMS underwear advertisement in 2024. His involvement in fashion advertising has attracted attention beyond football, with the latest Calvin Klein photographs generating reactions across international social media communities.

However, the discussion surrounding his hand positioning remains based on interpretations of a single photograph. There is no verified evidence that Bellingham deliberately mocked Korean men or intended the gesture to carry a derogatory meaning.

What began as a promotional campaign has since sparked conversations involving Korean online communities, Rowoon's supporters and X users questioning the supposed backlash. For now, the alleged insult and boycott remain matters of online speculation rather than established facts.