Meghan Markle's return to Australian television became public before Network 10 had the opportunity to unveil the news at its annual programming presentation. The early reports effectively spoiled what MasterChef judge Poh Ling Yeow later joked would have been her 'mic drop moment'.

The Duchess of Sussex's involvement in Junior MasterChef Australia was reported on Tuesday, ahead of the broadcaster's 2027 Upfront event the following day. Yeow subsequently laughed about the early revelation, saying the 'cat got out of the bag', although the broadcaster also issued an official announcement on Tuesday.

Surprise Reveal Before Network 10 Event

Australian entertainment journalist Bronte Coy reported Meghan's new role for news.com.au, citing a source close to production. The report appeared before Network 10 executives and television personalities gathered to showcase their upcoming programmes. The network's event was reportedly held inside Melbourne's MasterChef kitchen itself.

In an Australian TV video interview, Poh Ling Yeow joked that the news of Meghan Markle co-hosting the Masterchef Junior Show with her, had “leaked” before the official announcement. It was leaked a day early, on Oct 27th, before executives and the talent were to take the stage the next day, Oct 28th, for the joint announcement.Poh explained that Network 10 had planned for the new casting news to be a major surprise at their Upfronts event on Oct. 28. However, the media found out EARLY on Oct. 27th, prompting Poh to laughingly state, "the cat got out of the bag" and ruined what was supposed to be my "mic drop moment."It was leaked by the Australian Entertainment Journalist- and Sussex sycophant- Bronty Coy. Yes her! She was the first to report it from “sources close to the production “. (Very likely Meghan’s team.)Me, me, me , Meghan couldn’t wait for the “little people” to come together for the announcement at the event planned for the 28th.So Meghan got a 24 hour news cycle all to herself to divert attention away from herself and the mess that is her family.God speed to Executive Producer, Marty Benson, who signed her on and Poh who will co-host the entire season with her.The early leak may only be the beginning!“Meghan gets what Meghan wants.” —Harry to the Queen — RoyalBee (@123workerbee) October 30, 2026

Speaking to Australian entertainment media after the news emerged, Yeow acknowledged that she had hoped to reveal the casting herself. She joked that the announcement would have been her 'mic drop moment' but added that they had still managed to celebrate it.

Network 10 and production company Endemol Shine Australia also published an official statement on 27 October, confirming Meghan would join Yeow when the children's cooking competition returns in 2027. As a result, Meghan's involvement had already been publicly confirmed before the Upfront event, although the circumstances behind the initial report have not been publicly explained.

Meghan's Role on Junior MasterChef Australia

Early coverage described Meghan as a co-host, but the producer's announcement identifies her as a 'special guest' who will work alongside Yeow to guide young contestants. Yeow subsequently suggested Meghan would be involved throughout the season. The broadcaster has not publicly detailed her exact presenting duties or number of appearances.

In the official release, Meghan said returning had been an 'easy yes' after enjoying her earlier experience on MasterChef Australia. 'I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun,' she said.

Yeow also welcomed their reunion, saying she had enjoyed filming with Meghan earlier in the year. Production is expected to take place in Melbourne in 2027. No premiere date has been announced.

Ratings Success Helped Bring Meghan Back

Meghan previously filmed a guest judging appearance during her April visit to Australia with Prince Harry. The episode aired in July and featured contestants preparing dishes suitable for a duchess. According to Paramount Australia, the episode delivered MasterChef Australia's largest Sunday audience since 2023, providing context for the decision to invite her back to the franchise.

Earlier reports raised questions about claims that Yeow had introduced Meghan using royal terminology. Those claims were disputed by individuals described as being close to Meghan and the programme, while Yeow publicly praised their working relationship.

The latest announcement reunites the pair for the revival of Junior MasterChef Australia, which last aired six years ago. For Yeow, the premature publicity changed the timing of the reveal, but it has not changed the confirmed plans for the programme.