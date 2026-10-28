Jude Bellingham's Calvin Klein underwear campaign teaser prompted flirtatious replies on X after the preview circulated on 27 October, with one fan stating, 'I am wetter than water'.

Another commenter described it as 'the kind of advertising I don't mind seeing twice', while others responded with expressions of attraction and jokes.

The preview shows the Real Madrid midfielder in white underwear, with the camera moving upwards before stopping short of revealing his face.

That concealed identity gave viewers something to discuss alongside the campaign itself, although coverage of the teaser identified the England international as the model featured in the promotional material.

Bellingham's Calvin Klein Teaser Draws Flirtatious Replies

One fan, @swiftism100, wrote, 'I am wetter than water', while others posted similarly flirtatious replies.

Other users expressed attraction more briefly, with @octaviodigimon writing, 'Need him badly', and @roycovington_ adding, 'Me next!', in replies associated with the teaser shared on X.

Other commenters welcomed the appearance without using the same explicit language, including @Biggirlcinema, who wrote, 'Let me get ready for my man!', and @ShyBae01, who said, 'He deserves it'.

These replies concentrated on Bellingham rather than the underwear's design, offering personal reactions instead of discussing the clothing or the campaign's commercial details.

Online Response Includes Praise for the Advertising

The reply from @dori_wilson_, 'this is the kind of advertising I don't mind seeing twice', offered a less explicit endorsement of the promotional material.

The commenter framed their approval around watching the advertisement again, contrasting with the direct invitations and declarations of attraction posted by some of the other users.

Another commenter, @ofa959, described the teaser as a 'Generational post for the fangirls', adding that 'they're eating good tonight', in a playful message aimed at fellow admirers.

That was the user's assessment of its appeal, rather than evidence of the campaign's audience size or how viewers more broadly received the preview.

Calvin Klein Appearance Inspires a Football Career Joke

A comment from @Uncle_Joe_Gamer shifted attention towards footballers' modelling appearances, joking that 'every footballer ends up in his underwear for calvin klein eventually'.

The commenter added, 'basically a career milestone at this point', treating Bellingham's appearance as an amusing extension of his sporting profile rather than commenting directly on his physique.

The joke touched on a crossover Bellingham has already made, having appeared in a SKIMS underwear campaign in 2024 before this Calvin Klein preview.

His latest modelling appearance is therefore not his first venture into underwear advertising, even though the teaser introduces a different brand and a new promotional setting.

Bellingham Preview Keeps the Full Reveal Back

The short clip withholds a clear view of the model's face, allowing the camera movement and white underwear to carry the preview before a fuller reveal.

Instinct's coverage published on 28 October identified Bellingham and described the upward-moving shot, while noting that Calvin Klein had not yet disclosed every campaign detail.

The response was not limited to straightforward admiration, with @REALSTARLIONZZ writing, 'I can never be built like this. Why me?', in a self-deprecating comparison with the model's physique.

Another user, @ziggythe, questioned whether the figure was Bellingham, although the reply supplied no evidence supporting an alternative identification.

The teaser offers a first look at Bellingham's upcoming Calvin Klein campaign, but the full release date remains unconfirmed. Details of any longer-term role with the brand have not been announced.