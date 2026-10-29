Jack Lowden is stepping into one of literature's most recognisable romantic roles as Mr Darcy in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, as the Scottish actor attracts attention in the race to become the next James Bond.

Netflix has released the first trailer for the six-part period drama, which stars Lowden opposite Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet. The series is scheduled to premiere on 3 December 2026, bringing a fresh interpretation of Jane Austen's beloved novel to screens.

Jack Lowden Becomes Mr Darcy in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice

Written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, the adaptation revisits the romance between Elizabeth Bennet and the wealthy, initially reserved Mr Darcy in early 19th-century England.

The story follows the five Bennet sisters as they navigate relationships, family expectations and the pressures of finding suitable husbands. Elizabeth's first impressions of Darcy lead to misunderstandings and clashes, but their relationship gradually develops into one of literature's most enduring love stories.

Lowden takes centre stage as Darcy, with Corrin, known for The Crown and Black Mirror, playing Elizabeth. The supporting cast includes Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet and Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley.

Louis Partridge appears as Mr Wickham, Jamie Demetriou plays Mr Collins, and Fiona Shaw portrays Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Alderton's six-part adaptation has room to explore the characters and relationships while retaining the novel's central themes of love, family, social expectations and the dangers of judging others too quickly.

Jack Lowden Leads James Bond Fan Poll

While Lowden is set to play one of literature's best-known romantic heroes, he has also emerged as a fan favourite in the race to become the next James Bond.

In a Screen Rant reader poll reported on 28 October, Lowden received 47.7% of the votes from respondents asked whom they wanted to play the next 007. Callum Turner came second with 13.4%, while Josh O'Connor received 7.5%.

The result makes Lowden the clear favourite among participants in that poll, although a fan vote does not indicate the studio's preference or determine the eventual casting decision.

Lowden is already known for playing intelligence officer River Cartwright in Slow Horses, opposite Gary Oldman. His performance in the espionage drama has helped fuel interest in the possibility of him taking on another high-profile British character associated with intrigue and danger.

His other credits include Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots, showcasing his experience across action and historical drama.

What Is the Latest on the James Bond Casting?

Reports in October have suggested that the search for Craig's successor is approaching a significant stage, with Lowden and Turner among the actors linked to screen tests.

Several outlets reported on the expected final screen tests in London, but Amazon MGM Studios has not publicly confirmed the final shortlist or announced its choice.

The next Bond film is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Until an official announcement is made, Lowden's status remains that of a reported contender rather than the confirmed next 007.

When Does Pride and Prejudice Arrive on Netflix?

Audiences will see Lowden as Darcy before any potential move into the Bond franchise. Netflix's Pride and Prejudice premieres on 3 December 2026, with Corrin and Lowden leading a cast bringing Austen's classic romance to a new generation.

The adaptation allows Lowden to reinterpret a character whose reserved manner and complicated romantic journey have captivated readers and audiences for generations.

Whether he eventually plays Bond remains uncertain, but his upcoming Netflix role and strong showing in the fan poll have placed him firmly in the spotlight. For Austen fans, he is the latest face of Mr Darcy. For Bond enthusiasts, he remains a name to watch.