Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak is reportedly approaching a major financial milestone after joining OnlyFans, with her earnings potentially reaching $1 million (about £752,000) during her first year on the subscription platform. The actress, best known for playing lifeguard Shauni McClain in the hit television series, has reportedly generated nearly $300,000 (about £226,000) in around three months.

The latest figures suggest her online venture has become a lucrative new chapter in her career, decades after she first became famous in the iconic red swimsuit. According to TMZ, which cited sources close to Eleniak, the 57-year-old actress is now on track to generate seven figures within her first year if her current earning momentum continues. However, the figures have not been independently verified, and the million-dollar mark remains a projection rather than a confirmed total.

Eleniak's OnlyFans Earnings Reportedly Near $300,000

Eleniak launched her OnlyFans account in August 2026, initially promising subscribers a more personal look at her life through exclusive photographs, videos and beach-related content. The reported earnings have increased significantly since the account's launch. In August, TMZ reported that she was making approximately $10,000 (about £7,500) per week, with more than 1,100 subscribers. The latest estimate suggests that her earnings have continued to grow, although no detailed financial breakdown has been publicly released to explain the reported total.

OnlyFans allows creators to earn money through subscriptions and other paid interactions, giving entertainers an opportunity to monetise their existing fan bases directly. For a television personality with decades of name recognition, the platform can provide an alternative source of income outside traditional film and television work.

Nevertheless, reported revenue should not be confused with personal profit. Platform fees, taxes and other expenses can affect how much a creator ultimately takes home.

Beach Photos and Foot Content Attract Subscribers

When Eleniak announced her OnlyFans venture, she made clear that her content would draw on the beach imagery associated with her career. 'I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle — except now I'm calling the shots,' she said when announcing the account.

Alongside personal photographs and videos, Eleniak promised plenty of beach content and barefoot pictures, acknowledging that fans had repeatedly requested images of her feet.

The unusual detail attracted attention because it demonstrated how creators can build a subscription business around specific audience interests. Rather than simply reproducing her television persona, Eleniak has chosen to offer content that reflects her personality and the requests she receives from followers.

TMZ subsequently reported that she had initially shared foot photographs before expanding into more daring material. However, the precise nature of her content and the proportion of her earnings attributable to individual requests have not been publicly established.

From Baywatch Fame to a New Online Career

Eleniak played Shauni McClain on Baywatch from 1989 to 1992, becoming associated with the beach drama during its early years. The series helped establish an instantly recognisable image of California lifeguards, sun-soaked beaches and red swimsuits. For Eleniak, that connection remains relevant to her current online venture, which draws on the nostalgia surrounding her best-known role.

Her career has also included appearances in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Under Siege and The Beverly Hillbillies. Joining OnlyFans represents a different way of reaching audiences who remember her from television while giving her greater control over the material she shares.

Can She Reach the $1 Million Milestone?

If the reported earnings continue at a similar pace, Eleniak could potentially reach the projected $1 million figure during her first year on the platform. However, subscription income can fluctuate as subscribers join, cancel memberships or purchase additional content. Without verified financial statements, the final amount remains uncertain.

For now, the reported figures suggest that Eleniak's venture has attracted considerable interest. Whether she ultimately reaches seven figures, her move demonstrates how established entertainers are finding new ways to connect with fans and generate income beyond traditional Hollywood projects.