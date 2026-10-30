Russell Brand's wife has described him as an 'amazing' husband at his rape trial, while acknowledging that his difficulty remaining faithful caused their first relationship to break down.

Laura Brand, 39, gave evidence for the defence at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday, 29 October. She described her husband as caring and attentive, while answering questions about their relationship before and after their marriage.

Brand, 51, denies seven charges involving six women: three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The alleged offences date from 1999 to 2009.

Praise for Their Marriage

Laura told jurors that she felt understood by her husband and praised his relationship with their children.

'I feel very seen by him,' she said.

Asked whether Brand respected occasions when she did not want sexual contact, she replied: 'Yes absolutely.' Her testimony described her own experiences within their relationship.

She appeared as a defence character witness. Her account of their marriage was separate from the allegations made by the six women whose complaints form the prosecution's case.

'Difficult for Him to Be Monogamous'

Laura told the court that she met Brand after his show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2006. She was 19 and he was 31.

They exchanged telephone numbers, met again the following day and began dating. She said she later became aware that he was seeing other women.

Laura told jurors she did not want to remain in a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people. Their separation in February 2007 left her heartbroken, she said.

'It was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous,' she told the court.

The couple reunited in 2015 and married in 2017. They have three children. Laura described honesty as central to their marriage.

The court also heard about a 2020 podcast in which she said Brand had changed substantially by the time they resumed their relationship.

Questions About Their Years Apart

Under cross-examination, Laura acknowledged that she had not known Brand during some of the period covered by the allegations.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC challenged her description of how frequently they spent time together between their initial separation and their reunion. Laura said she did not see him during his marriage to singer Katy Perry.

Judge Stops Question About Allegations

Laura appeared as a character witness. When the defence asked for her opinion on whether the allegations were true, the judge did not allow her to answer that question.

As a character witness, she could describe her experiences with Brand but could not give an opinion on whether he committed the alleged offences.

Written statements from two former girlfriends were also read to the court. Both described his character positively while saying he had been unfaithful during their relationships.

Laura's evidence followed Brand's own testimony the previous day, when he denied the alleged offences and described consent as essential.

He also spoke about difficulty finding friends, colleagues or acquaintances willing to testify for him after the allegations became public. Thursday's hearing included his wife's evidence and the former partners' statements.

At the close of Thursday's hearing, jurors were told that closing speeches from the prosecution and defence were expected on Friday, 30 October. Brand has pleaded not guilty to every charge.