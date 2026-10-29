DJ Akademiks has drawn attention after alleging that 10 anonymous men claimed to have had relationships with streamer Sneako. The claims circulated on X on 27 October 2026, prompting debate about the evidence behind the allegations and the use of claims about someone's private life in online disputes.

In a report published on 28 October 2026, The Times of India said Akademiks had also alleged that Sneako threatened to kill himself if the men's accounts became public. The report did not independently establish that the alleged relationships took place or that the reported threat was made.

The claims emerged amid a public dispute between the personalities. Separately, Sneako accused Akademiks of disrespecting Islam, Allah, the Prophet Muhammad and Palestine.

DJ Akademiks Makes Claims Involving 10 Anonymous Men

According to The Times of India, the @AkademiksTV account published a post alleging that 10 men had described relationships involving Sneako. The post included a collage of shirtless photographs.

The newspaper reported that the post received more than two million views. However, the reported reach does not establish the credibility of the allegations.

The men's identities and accounts have not been independently verified in the reporting reviewed for this article. Akademiks also reportedly shared older clips of Sneako discussing aspects of his past, but those clips do not establish that the specific allegations are true.

X Users Debate Evidence and Privacy

The Times of India reported divided reactions on X, with some users mocking Sneako and others questioning the evidence behind the claims.

One user criticised the use of sexuality in online disputes, writing: 'Terrible dude but using someone's sexuality against him won't really help anyones [sic] case.'

The allegations remain unverified. Neither the reported view count nor the volume of online discussion establishes whether the claims are true.

Sneako Accuses Akademiks of Disrespecting Islam

In a separate post on X, Sneako accused Akademiks of making insulting remarks about Islam, Allah, the Prophet Muhammad and Palestine.

Sneako alleged that Akademiks had portrayed his audience as extremists and suggested that he distributed Qurans to terrorists. Sneako also attributed a remark about the Prophet Muhammad to Akademiks, although the exact wording has not been independently verified against the original recording.

These statements reflect Sneako's allegations and should not be presented as established facts without supporting evidence. Akademiks' response should also be included if one is available.

The accusations concerning religion are separate from the allegations about Sneako's private life and do not substantiate them.

SNEAKO CALLS OUT Akademiks for disrespecting Islam, Allah, and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and pushing anti-Muslim rhetoric. 😳☪️



“He said horrible things about Islam, insulting Palestine, insulting Allah and His Messenger. He said, ‘The Prophet didn't tell you nothing. The Prophet will… pic.twitter.com/1SB6SnONjP — SNEAKO HQ (@SNEAKOHQ) October 27, 2026

Livestream Confrontation With Adin Ross

A report attributed to Indulge Express and dated 28 October 2026 described a confrontation during Adin Ross' livestream in which Sneako criticised Akademiks for focusing on subjects Sneako considered unimportant.

The outlet reportedly quoted Sneako as saying: 'Akademiks will never speak about something important and then look what he flexes about.'

The report also said Sneako directed racial slurs and other insults at Akademiks, prompting Ross to switch off Sneako's camera.

The confrontation reportedly revisited an earlier controversy involving Akademiks and 15-year-old streamer NourGxd in January 2025. Dexerto reported that clips showed Akademiks asking the teenager sexually explicit questions and that he later apologised. The outlet subsequently reported that Akademiks' Twitch channel was banned following the controversy.

These earlier reports provide background to the criticism of Akademiks but do not establish the current allegations about Sneako.