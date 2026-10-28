Crystal Hefner has alleged that her late husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, raped her and pressured twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual contact with each other, in claims made on a podcast this week.

Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in September 2017, aged 91. She has increasingly spoken about life inside the Playboy Mansion, where she says she was surrounded by staff and subject to rules that left her isolated.

Crystal Hefner's Rape Allegation

Speaking on Lisa Guerrero's 'Lisa Guerrero Unleashed' podcast on Tuesday, Crystal, 40, was asked whether she believed she had been raped. Her answer was direct.

'I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved sex, then I just did what he wanted me to do,' she said. She described moments in the bedroom that she said were 'really uncomfortable' and involved things that 'ended up just not being OK'.

When Guerrero told her the account sounded like rape, Crystal agreed. 'He's not gentle,' she said. 'After, he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened and my body's in pain.'

She also alleged that Hugh would force her and other playmates to use visibly dirty sex toys. Crystal said he would grab the women and 'shove' the items into them.

'He just needed more of a high or stimulation. There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him,' she said.

The Shannon Twins Claim

The most serious allegation concerned Kristina and Karissa Shannon, the twins who lived at the Playboy Mansion. Crystal claimed Hugh began 'trying to shove' their heads towards each other's vaginas to make them engage sexually with one another.

'That is incest. That is disgusting,' she said. 'I didn't want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard.'

A representative for Kristina and Karissa did not respond to Page Six's request for comment. Karissa has previously said that sex with Hugh felt 'like rape'. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Crystal's Expanding Account of Life at Playboy

Crystal's comments follow an earlier statement this month in which she said she had experienced 'sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse' at Hugh's hands. She made the claim while urging Jessica Biel not to play Hugh's wife in the forthcoming film Playmates.

'Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well,' she said in that message.

In August, Crystal told the 'No One Asked Her' podcast that she had been 'absolutely brainwashed' during her five-year marriage. She said she lived under the supervision of 70 employees at the Playboy Mansion and felt there was nothing that validated her experience.

Her 2024 memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, alleged that Hugh sought to control her weight and clothing.

Hugh Hefner's Legacy Under Scrutiny

Hugh Hefner built Playboy into one of the most recognisable brands in American popular culture. Crystal's account adds to a growing body of allegations from women associated with the Playboy Mansion.

Since his death, she has said she was never 'in love' with him and has described conditions at the mansion as 'gross', including claims of mould and hoarding.

During the same podcast appearance, Crystal also criticised actor Jon Lovitz, calling him the Playboy Mansion's 'No. 1 customer'. She said he would often be upstairs, watching women as they entered parties.

'His eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walked through the door at the party,' she said.

Crystal has since remarried. She wed marine biologist James Ward in April, four years after they began dating. Representatives for Hugh Hefner's estate, Playboy and his family have yet to publicly respond to the latest allegations.