Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reunited for a nostalgic Princess Protection Program recreation, but their latest collaboration has also revived memories of their complicated friendship. After years of growing apart and reconnecting, the former Disney Channel stars are once again celebrating the bond that began during childhood.

The pair recreated their iconic 2009 film poster for Rare Beauty's 'Still Making Each Other Blush' campaign, unveiled on 28 October. While fans celebrated the reunion, others revisited their past disagreements, with some making jokes about the singers' publicly discussed mental health diagnoses.

How Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Became Best Friends

Gomez and Lovato first met as children while appearing on Barney & Friends, years before becoming Disney Channel stars. Their friendship continued as Gomez starred in Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato gained recognition through Camp Rock.

Their bond became particularly popular following the 2009 release of Princess Protection Program, where they played Carter Mason and Princess Rosalinda. The actresses also recorded 'One and the Same' and created YouTube videos that helped establish their beloved 'Delena' nickname.

However, their friendship began showing signs of strain around 2010, when Lovato was asked about Gomez and reportedly replied, 'Ask Taylor'. The remark fuelled speculation about Gomez's growing friendship with Taylor Swift, although neither singer confirmed that Swift caused their falling-out.

Why Did Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Stop Being Friends?

Gomez addressed their strained relationship in a 2014 interview with Seventeen, acknowledging that she struggled to understand Lovato's circumstances when they were younger. 'She was going through things and I was so young and it was confusing,' she explained.

The singer also admitted that she had not handled the situation perfectly, saying, 'I don't think it was fair'. Despite their earlier disagreements, Gomez expressed happiness about reconnecting with Lovato, as IBTimes previously reported.

The two appeared close again in 2017, when Gomez publicly supported Lovato's documentary Simply Complicated. However, their relationship eventually became distant once more, with Lovato confirming their estrangement in a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

'When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them,' Lovato said, explaining that they were no longer friends. The admission followed Gomez's public praise of Lovato's emotional Grammy Awards performance earlier that year.

Neither singer has identified one definitive incident responsible for their years of distance. Their public statements instead suggest a friendship that changed as they navigated adulthood and separate careers.

Fans Joke About Their Complicated Friendship

The latest reunion prompted emotional reactions from longtime fans, although some X users revisited the singers' past disagreements through humour. One viral post featuring photographs from their recent Bustle photoshoot read, 'queens until bipolar disorder tears them apart 😍'.

reinas hasta q la bipolaridad las separe 😍 pic.twitter.com/mXJ9AMZ495 — male💋 (@goodnesgomez) October 28, 2026

Another user shared an older photograph of the pair, joking, 'they're both bipolar. they probably forgot what they were even fighting about 😭'. Both singers have publicly discussed bipolar disorder, but neither has attributed their friendship difficulties to the condition.

Other fans remained sceptical about their renewed closeness, recalling periods when the two appeared distant. One commenter questioned whether Gomez had consistently supported Lovato during difficult moments, referencing their previous disagreements and Gomez's friendship with Swift.

The reactions highlighted how their reunion has revived discussions about their relationship beyond the nostalgic campaign. However, the social media jokes should not be mistaken for factual explanations of why the singers previously grew apart.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite After Years Apart

Their friendship began showing signs of improvement before the Rare Beauty collaboration, with Gomez attending Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour in April 2026. The pair reunited backstage, marking another public chapter in their longtime relationship.

Speaking to ELLE, Lovato described their friendship as having 'different chapters throughout our lives'. She explained that friends sometimes grow distant before reconnecting, adding that Gomez was someone she had always loved and admired.

Gomez echoed those sentiments in an emotional Instagram post on 29 October, reflecting on their friendship of more than 25 years. 'Over 25 years of ups and downs in life and friendship and growth, there has always been a constant that has brought me back to you,' she wrote.

The singer recalled meeting Lovato when they were just seven years old and sharing similar dreams of becoming performers. 'I love what we've been through. I'm proud of what we've been through,' Gomez added, thanking Lovato for remaining one of the most genuine people in her life.

Gomez ended her message by expressing her love for Lovato and explaining how much the Rare Beauty collaboration meant to her. As IBTimes UK previously reported, the campaign recreated their Princess Protection Program poster and revived their teenage YouTube videos.

After years of speculation about their falling-out, the childhood friends are now publicly celebrating their renewed connection. Their latest reunion suggests that despite the distance between them over the years, their shared history remains an important part of their relationship.