Justin and Hailey Bieber have been accused of giving former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and his family just 24 hours to leave their New York apartment after his 2020 infidelity scandal came to light. The claim comes from Lentz and his wife Laura in their new book, Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt.

In the book, Laura recalls that the Biebers had initially offered the family use of their apartment while they considered a move to Brooklyn. She alleges that the arrangement changed after news of Carl's affair emerged, prompting the family to leave the property within a day.

Lentzes Recall Sudden Move-Out

According to Page Six, Laura says someone from Justin's team later called and told them they needed to leave within 24 hours. 'We'd been planning a potential move to Brooklyn for months,' Laura wrote in the book, explaining that she and Carl had been considering their options when Justin and Hailey offered their apartment.

She said the couple initially allowed the family to 'take [their] time exploring where [they] might live' and use the apartment 'as long as needed'.

Laura recalled that the arrangement changed after Carl's infidelity became public, leaving the family scrambling to pack their belongings. 'We hastily packed our things and loaded them into a rented U-Haul,' she wrote.

Carl described the experience as a 'kick to the ribs' while he was already dealing with the fallout from his dismissal from Hillsong Church over what the church described as 'moral failures'.

Carl Says Family Paid the Price

Carl acknowledged his responsibility for the affair but said he felt his wife and children had suffered its consequences. 'I deserved to be kicked to the curb, but I felt Laura and the kids were just innocent bystanders suffering once again for my sins,' he wrote.

He also acknowledged that his actions had put Justin in a difficult position and damaged their close friendship. 'My actions had put Justin in a precarious place on multiple levels. We'd been very close, and finding out that I wasn't the person he thought I was had exploded our personal relationship,' Carl wrote.

'Our public relationship tied his faith journey to mine. As the media stories about my infidelity unmasked me as a fraud, it dragged him and Hailey into a publicity nightmare they never asked for.'

Justin's relationship with Carl dated back to 2008, with the singer briefly living with the Lentz family in New Jersey in 2014. Carl was also invited to Justin and Hailey's 2019 wedding.

Tyler Perry Offers Support

While the Lentzes said many friends became distant following the scandal, actor Tyler Perry offered the family a place to stay at his home in Manhattan Beach, California. Laura described Perry as a 'savior' during the family's upheaval. 'In that moment, he was a savior. He was a reminder that true friends are present come hell or high water,' she wrote.

Justin and Hailey later unfollowed the Lentz family on social media in 2020. The Biebers have not publicly confirmed the Lentzes' account. The account comes as the Lentzes' book, published on 20 October, revisits their efforts to repair their marriage and the fallout from Carl's affair.