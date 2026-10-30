Hugh Jackman has paid an emotional tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart, describing the late actor as a 'tremendous friend and man' following his death at the age of 86. The Australian actor shared the heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering the lessons he learned from his longtime X-Men co-star and the lasting impact of their friendship.

'We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today,' Jackman wrote. 'And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.'

Jackman accompanied the tribute with photographs of the pair together, including images recalling their time working in the X-Men franchise. Their on-screen partnership spanned several films, with Jackman playing Wolverine, also known as Logan, and Stewart portraying the powerful telepath Professor Charles Xavier.

How Did Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Work Together?

Jackman and Stewart first appeared together in the original X-Men film in 2000, which introduced audiences to a world where mutants with extraordinary abilities struggled to find acceptance.

They reunited in X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), before sharing the screen again in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Their collaboration reached an emotional high point with Logan, released in 2017. The film presented an older, more vulnerable version of Wolverine alongside Stewart's ageing Professor X, whose declining health becomes central to the story.

Unlike the larger-scale superhero adventures that preceded it, Logan offered a more intimate examination of ageing, loss and the relationship between two characters who had spent years fighting to protect mutantkind.

The film was widely praised for its performances, with Stewart bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to Professor X. Jackman and Stewart's performances in Logan gave their characters' long-running relationship a particularly poignant chapter.

What Happened to Patrick Stewart?

Stewart died on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

According to a statement from his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, the actor died following what was described as a 'brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia'. He was surrounded by family and friends, with his wife, Sunny Ozell, by his side.

News of his death prompted tributes from colleagues, collaborators and admirers across the entertainment industry. His career spanned more than six decades, encompassing classical theatre, television, film and voice acting.

Although he was an accomplished Shakespearean performer, Stewart became internationally recognised as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He later reached another generation of viewers through his portrayal of Professor X in the X-Men films.

Patrick Stewart's Legacy Beyond 'X-Men'

Stewart's influence extended well beyond superhero films. His work on stage established his reputation as a formidable classical actor, while his performances as Picard and Professor X made him a defining presence in two major science-fiction franchises.

Both characters were known for their intelligence, authority and commitment to humanity, qualities that helped make Stewart a favourite among audiences.

Jackman's tribute reflects the personal connection behind their professional partnership. By describing Stewart as a friend from whom he learned so much, the actor highlighted a relationship that extended beyond their shared scenes.

Stewart is reportedly expected to appear posthumously as Professor X in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026. If so, the film could provide another opportunity for audiences to see the actor in one of his most recognisable roles.

For Jackman and the many fans who grew up watching Stewart, his death marks the loss of an exceptional performer whose characters combined strength with compassion. His legacy will endure through the films, television series and stage productions that showcased his remarkable range, and through the memories of those who knew and worked alongside him.