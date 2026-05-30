A federal judge has reopened President Donald Trump's $10 billion (roughly £7.5 billion) lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), drawing new attention to the controversial settlement that had appeared to end the case only days earlier. The decision comes after allegations that the lawsuit's dismissal may have been based on misleading representations to the court and used to facilitate an unprecedented government agreement.

The lawsuit stemmed from the leak of Trump's tax records by former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn, who pleaded guilty to unlawfully disclosing confidential tax information. Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organisation sought at least $10 billion (roughly £7.5 billion) in damages from the IRS and the Treasury Department, arguing that the government failed to protect private financial records, according to The Washington Post.

Read more Donald Trump Lawsuit: Democrats Cry Foul Over DOJ's New Settlement Agreement Preventing Tax Investigation of POTUS Donald Trump Lawsuit: Democrats Cry Foul Over DOJ's New Settlement Agreement Preventing Tax Investigation of POTUS

Judge Questions Settlement Process

In the previous week, Trump voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after reaching an agreement with the Justice Department. The arrangement included a formal apology and the creation of a roughly $1.776 billion (approximately £1.32 billion) 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund,' which officials said would compensate people who claim they were unfairly targeted by government actions, according to CBS News.

However, US District Judge Kathleen M. Williams has now reopened the matter after receiving filings from a bipartisan group of 35 former federal judges. The group argued that the lawsuit may have been 'collusive' and that its dismissal could have been designed to avoid judicial oversight.

In her order, Williams said she wanted answers regarding what she described as 'grievous allegations' that the settlement was 'premised on deception.' The judge also raised concerns about whether the court itself may have been misled during the resolution of the case.

Controversy Over Anti-Weaponisation Fund

The settlement has sparked criticism from legal experts, former judges and some lawmakers. Opponents argue that the fund could direct taxpayer money toward individuals claiming political prosecution without sufficient congressional oversight or judicial review. Critics have also questioned whether the executive branch had the authority to establish such a programme through a lawsuit settlement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement reportedly included provisions affecting future tax examinations involving Trump, his family and affiliated businesses, adding to concerns about the scope of the settlement. Some legal analysts have argued that tax matters are typically handled through established IRS procedures rather than agreements with the Justice Department.

Separate Court Challenge Adds Pressure

The scrutiny does not end in Florida. A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily halted implementation of the Anti-Weaponisation Fund while another legal challenge proceeds. The lawsuit, brought by government watchdog groups, argues that the programme lacks legal justification and transparency.

The Justice Department has defended the arrangement, maintaining that the fund is lawful and intended to address claims of government misconduct. Trump's representatives have similarly argued that the original lawsuit was justified because of the unauthorised disclosure of confidential tax information.

The coming weeks could determine whether the lawsuit remains dismissed or becomes the focus of an inquiry into how the settlement was negotiated and whether legal procedures were properly followed. With multiple courts now reviewing aspects of the agreement, the controversy surrounding Trump's IRS case appears far from over.