Blake Lively faces mounting industry scrutiny after a significant legal setback in her ongoing case against Justin Baldoni, with most of her claims dismissed by a federal judge in the high-profile dispute.

​In a ruling delivered by US District Judge Lewis Liman, 10 of Blake's 13 claims against her It Ends With Us co-star were dismissed, including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy linked to the production of the 2024 film. Three claims, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation, are expected to proceed to trial.

​ Lively's Reputation Damaged After Speaking Out

Read more Blake Lively Allegedly Trashed Justin Baldoni in Private Emails to Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Blake Lively Allegedly Trashed Justin Baldoni in Private Emails to Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

​According to Blake's attorney, Sigrid McCawley, the case centres on alleged retaliation against the actress, with claims that the defendants took significant measures to damage her reputation after she raised concerns about on-set safety.

​'This case has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively's reputation because she stood up for safety on the set and that is the case that is going to trial,' McCawley said in a statement shared by The Guardian.

​Gregory L. Doll, an entertainment litigation attorney, told People in an exclusive interview that the dismissal of Blake's claims was based largely on legal grounds, including her classification as 'an independent contractor rather than an employee under Title VII,' which limited the applicability of certain workplace protection laws.

​ A Case Narrowed, Not Closed

​Doll described the ruling as a 'major setback' for Blake but not a complete defeat. The remaining claims, particularly those tied to alleged retaliation, could still carry serious implications if proven in court.

​Speaking to People, Doll said, 'It's a huge blow to Blake's side, and it's a huge win for Justin. I think she's got a tough road... proving retaliation and damages is going to be really difficult to do.' He further noted that, as the outstanding claims are now directed at the companies named in the lawsuit, Baldoni is released from personal liability.

​The ongoing dispute stems from Blake Lively's original lawsuit filed in 2024, in which she accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set. In an article by The New York Times titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, Blake also alleged a coordinated smear campaign after raising concerns about workplace safety.

​Accusations against Baldoni, which included sexual harassment, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, were all denied by the actor. They were followed by a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their PR team, all of which were later dismissed.

​ Hollywood Reaction and Career Impact

Beyond the courtroom, the fallout is being increasingly felt across the entertainment industry. Reports suggest the ruling has 'made people nervous,' according to an unnamed source speaking to Rob Shuter in his newsletter Naughty But Nice. ​Some outlets have gone further, speculating that Blake could face long-term career consequences as the case reshapes public perception.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Kayley Cornelius, a brand specialist, said the possibility of Lively feeling 'pushed out of the industry' as a result of the legal battle is not entirely far-fetched. 'It does look like a challenging path lies ahead for Blake Lively,' Cornelis said. 'There is a real risk she could start to feel pushed out of the industry and struggle to secure major roles or brand deals going forward.'

​Cornelus added, 'With the impact of cancel culture and increased scrutiny, there is less appetite to take risks on talent who may be seen as controversial or commercially uncertain. That means even legacy names such as Blake are no longer untouchable and guaranteed the security they once had.'