Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another unsettling turn in Arizona, where investigators have spent nearly four months searching for the 84‑year‑old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie. As Pima County Sheriff's deputies in Tucson marked their 118th day of looking for Nancy on 27 May, a former law enforcement officer publicly questioned whether money was ever the real motive behind what authorities believe was a kidnapping.

For context, Nancy Guthrie vanished in the early hours of 1 February from her home in Pima County. Detectives say a masked man was captured on her Nest doorbell camera and that blood, later confirmed to be Nancy's, was found outside the property along with 'mixed DNA' that remains under analysis. The high‑profile nature of the case and her daughter's celebrity status on US television quickly drew intense media attention and a small army of online sleuths, even as the sheriff's department has released few firm leads or significant breakthroughs.

New Theory On Nancy Guthrie Motive Raises Questions

The latest ripple in the investigation came on Sunday, 24 May, when former officer Charles Brewer posted a 21‑minute video to his YouTube channel titled Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person. In it, he challenges the widely held belief that whoever took Nancy Guthrie did so in the hope of a lucrative ransom.

For months, amateur investigators and commentators had framed the case as a classic 'celebrity‑adjacent' abduction: target the elderly mother of a wealthy, high‑earning news anchor and demand a large payout. Brewer now argues that, after more than 100 days without a clear ransom demand, that theory looks increasingly thin.

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'If this truly was a celebrity‑targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?' he asked viewers. He went further, pointing to reports that more than a million dollars remained untouched. 'Why leave over a million dollars untouched? Why create ransom‑style messages that reportedly make little sense? Why no sustained negotiations or proof of life, no sophisticated extortion strategy?'

Brewer's conclusion is blunt. 'If somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority,' he said, suggesting instead that the behaviour surrounding the case feels 'chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed.'

He is careful, though, not to directly implicate any member of the Guthrie family. In his video, he stresses that he is not accusing relatives, but says it is reasonable to ask whether someone with a link to Nancy Guthrie's immediate circle could be involved. That might, he suggested, be a friend, associate, business contact, or someone connected through a debt, 'a dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognised at the time.'

The theory reflects a broader unease. After so long with no public breakthrough, Brewer told followers that 'something still feels off. Something still feels untouched.' None of his claims has been verified by law enforcement, and there is no public confirmation that investigators share his suspicions. As with much of the online commentary around the case, they should be treated with caution until police release firmer evidence.

Online Sleuths And The Strain On Nancy Guthrie's Family

Brewer's video arrives against a jittery backdrop. In the vacuum left by scarce official updates, some self‑styled internet investigators have gone far beyond analysis, turning up at homes linked to Nancy Guthrie's relatives and airing their own theories about who might be responsible.

One focus of speculation has been Nancy's daughter Annie and her son‑in‑law, musician Tommaso Cioni. Social media users have pored over their lives and movements, with a minority pushing unproven claims that family members were somehow connected to the disappearance. Earlier in the investigation, Cioni's former bandmate Dominic Evans found himself dragged into the glare after it emerged he had been questioned by authorities, prompting both press attention and online harassment.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been unusually frank in his frustration at such behaviour. Speaking to The New York Times, he urged streamers and civilian searchers to step back. 'We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy – but this work is best left to professionals,' he said.

The official picture, however, remains patchy. Detectives maintain that Nancy Guthrie was abducted by the masked man recorded outside her front door in the early morning of 1 February. The blood at the scene and the mixed DNA sample, which is still being processed, are viewed as key pieces of evidence.

On 9 May, Nanos said there had been progress behind the scenes. Days later, when Fox News reporters approached him outside his department and asked whether they were close to solving the case, he replied simply: 'We are,' before getting into his car, according to The Hill.

FBI Tensions And A Tight‑Lipped Investigation

That confidence sits alongside a quietly simmering row over the early handling of forensic evidence in the Nancy Guthrie investigation. In a 5 May podcast interview with Sean Hannity, FBI Director Kash Patel said his bureau was 'kept out' of the first four days of the case. Hannity pressed Patel on why DNA collected from Nancy's home was sent to a private lab in Florida rather than the FBI's facility in Quantico, Virginia.

Patel answered that it was 'a state and local matter, so it's their call', but made clear his view that the FBI would have moved faster. 'We would've analysed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information. Our lab's just better than any other private lab out there, and we didn't get the chance to do that. So I understand everybody's frustrations.'

Sheriff Nanos fired back in a written statement, insisting the FBI 'was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family.' While Patel 'was not on scene,' Nanos said, coordination with the bureau 'began without delay,' and decisions about where to process evidence were taken 'based on operational needs.' He added that the private laboratory used by Pima County and the FBI's Quantico lab have 'worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence.'

For now, the investigation into what happened to Nancy Guthrie appears to be moving largely out of public view. Authorities say they are closing in, independent commentators like Brewer question the most obvious motive, and the family at the centre of it all remains in limbo, waiting for the moment when private hints of progress finally become public fact.