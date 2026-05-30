The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling is being presented as a tightly managed royal occasion, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not expected to attend. Reports suggest the Sussexes were not included on the guest list as organisers seek to keep attention on the couple and avoid wider media scrutiny around the royal family.

Harry and Meghan excluded from wedding

Multiple outlets report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend Peter Phillips’ June 6 wedding to Harriet Sperling. TalkTV host Mark Dolan claimed Harry was 'banned' to avoid overshadowing the day, while HELLO! sources said the… pic.twitter.com/NFI6q2ftoV — TheOnlyDuchess (@TheOnlyDuchess6) May 30, 2026

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the late queen's grandson, is due to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling on June 6 at All Saints' Church in Kemble near Cirencester. The ceremony is expected to be a private family event with no television coverage. Senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and other close relatives are understood to be among those invited.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding is days away - here's what we know 👇https://t.co/Dj2XPLgm1z — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 29, 2026

A Carefully Managed Guest List

Royal insiders are understood to have described the invitation list as tightly controlled, reflecting efforts to keep attention on the wedding itself rather than wider family tensions or media coverage.

Peter Phillips' wedding guest list highlights a change in the royal family's inner circle https://t.co/byWwI4yoon — HELLO! (@hellomag) May 30, 2026

Harry and Meghan are not expected to attend. Reports suggest their absence may reflect reduced contact with senior members of the royal family in recent years, alongside concern within some royal circles that their presence could draw significant press attention.

The Duke of Sussex won't meet some royals if he returns to the UK this summer. #DailyExpress https://t.co/d3GQZAYJrE pic.twitter.com/M3RmdzsYhZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 25, 2026

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Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, speaking to British media outlets, said the Sussexes are often a focus for media scrutiny at major royal events. He suggested their attendance could risk overshadowing the ceremony and shifting attention towards wider family issues.

He described the wedding as a private family occasion rather than a public-facing royal engagement, adding that organisers are likely to prioritise keeping coverage to a minimum.

The same approach appears to extend to other members of the wider family. Reports suggest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are also not expected to attend, amid continued sensitivities surrounding their public profile.

Beatrice and Eugenie Angle

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are understood to be in a different position, with suggestions they may attend the wedding despite the absence of their parents.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Make Public Comeback at Royal Wedding Which Father Andrew Windsor Is Banned From — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Failed to Make Guest List https://t.co/N3KHXlEPoT pic.twitter.com/RIfcsJ2WKP — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 25, 2026

If confirmed, their presence would reflect a more limited family gathering, with some branches of the royal family represented while others are absent. It would also underline the varying degrees of public involvement among different members of the monarchy.

Even so, organisers are said to be focused on ensuring the event remains centred on Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling rather than wider royal dynamics.

Royal Tensions Remain

The guest list has drawn attention because it reflects continuing complexities within the royal family, particularly in relation to Prince Harry's distance from senior royals since stepping back from official duties in 2020.

His relationship with Prince William and other members of the family remains strained, and his absence from major royal events has become increasingly common in recent years.

Meghan Markle's position is similarly shaped by that broader context, with her public profile and media attention around the couple often becoming a factor in discussions about royal attendance.

Royal commentators have suggested that concerns about avoiding a 'PR circus' reflect a wider effort to keep the wedding private and prevent it becoming overshadowed by external narratives.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on guest lists or attendance.

Private Day, Public Interest

The wedding will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at All Saints' Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble. It is expected to be an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, with no official broadcast planned.

While the event is private, interest has grown due to the composition of the guest list and the absence of several high-profile royal figures.

For Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, the focus is expected to remain firmly on their marriage and keeping the day free from wider controversy. However, the surrounding discussion highlights how even private royal occasions continue to attract attention when questions of attendance and family relationships arise.

Whether the Sussexes were excluded due to personal distance, logistical considerations or efforts to limit media attention has not been confirmed. What is clear is that the guest list has become part of a broader narrative about the Royal Family's internal dynamics and evolving public roles.