Queen Camilla is said to be quietly 'very, very wary' of Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex weighs up a possible return to London this summer, according to royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

Meghan is considering joining Prince Harry on a trip back to the UK, which would be her first substantial visit in nearly four years. The couple stepped back from royal duties in early 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, leaving behind a family relationship that has since played out more in memoirs and interviews than private conversations.

A Delicate Calculation

It is not Meghan's relationship with King Charles or Prince William that is being picked over this time, but her reported plans to reach out to Queen Camilla. The International Business Times has suggested the duchess is considering an approach to her stepmother‑in‑law during a mooted summer visit, despite Harry's own long‑standing mistrust of Camilla.

Speaking to New! Magazine, Ingrid Seward, Editor‑in‑Chief of Majesty magazine, sketched out how such an encounter might look from Camilla's side of the fence. 'Of course she's also got Camilla to deal with, who would never be rude or unpleasant to her,' Seward said, 'but knowing the sort of woman she is, she will be absolutely very, very wary of Meghan indeed.'

The choice of words is telling. 'Wary' is not open hostility, but it is far from the warm, unshaken support palace briefings like to project. It suggests calculation, a desire to keep distance, perhaps even a recognition that any private exchange risks being reframed for a global audience at a later date.

None of this has been confirmed by the palace. Buckingham Palace has not commented on claims that Queen Camilla is wary of Meghan, nor on suggestions of any planned meeting. Until there is an official statement, these reports remain unverified and should be taken with a degree of caution.

The footage can’t lie. Prince William and Princess Catherine gradually distanced themselves from harry because of meghan.



I love how PW always cuts meghan off, especially when she’s anywhere near PC. pic.twitter.com/fPC0kALvGY — Catherine will be Queen 🇬🇧 (@RoyalWatchUK) May 28, 2026

Queen Camilla's Fraught History With Prince Harry

Any potential thaw between Meghan and Queen Camilla would have to navigate Prince Harry's own publicly stated reservations about his stepmother. In his memoir Spare, published in 2023, Harry revisited the period before Charles married Camilla in 2005, writing that he and Prince William urged their father not to go ahead with the wedding.

'Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,' Harry recalled in the book. 'We recognised that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved.' It was a rare concession in a volume otherwise unsparing about Camilla's role within the royal machinery and the tabloid press.

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Harry has accused Queen Camilla of working to rehabilitate her public image, sometimes, in his view, at the expense of private family relationships. According to Time, he later said of her, 'She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother... I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.' That line, half sympathetic, half barbed, neatly captures his ambivalence.

Yet in the same period, Harry has also sounded more conciliatory. He has spoken of having a 'huge amount of compassion' for Camilla and stressed that he loves every member of his family, even as he keeps his physical distance in California. It is that blend of grievance and lingering attachment that frames any suggestion of Meghan now bypassing his caution to seek her own channel to Queen Camilla.

Whether Meghan genuinely intends to reach out to Camilla, and on what terms, is not yet clear. There has been no public word from the duchess, no diary entry for a London appearance, only a swirl of speculation that she is 'weighing up' a return. If she does come, the choreography will matter. A quiet, private conversation with Queen Camilla would send a very different signal from a strictly formal encounter at a public event.

From Camilla's perspective, caution seems logical. She is a queen who spent decades being cast as the other woman in Charles's marriage to Diana and has worked methodically to stabilise her public image. Being drawn into the Sussex drama, with its podcasts, tell-all books and televised revelations, is not in her interest. Wary, in that light, may simply mean experienced.

The Montecito family life continues at a safe distance from Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan's children, still young, have had only limited exposure to the UK side of their heritage. Any summer visit would not only test relations between Meghan and Queen Camilla, but also reopen the broader question of whether the Sussexes can ever find a sustainable working distance from the institution they walked away from.

Nothing has been formally confirmed about Meghan's potential London trip or any approach to Queen Camilla. Until plans are on paper and schedules are published, all of it remains speculation and should be treated as such.