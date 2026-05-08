President Donald Trump's bold trade agenda has just collided with a major legal roadblock. On Thursday, a federal panel struck down his 10 per cent tariff on imported goods, ruling that the administration far exceeded its legal authority and abruptly halting one of its most aggressive economic tools.

The split decision delivers a heavy blow to the White House and its wider economic strategy. The ruling effectively stops the president from sidestepping Congress to impose sweeping new trade restrictions.

How the £131 Billion ($166 Billion) Tariff Refund Affects the Economy

The administration initially applied these duties in February after the Supreme Court blocked a previous set of levies. Officials viewed this broad measure as a quick fix.

They hoped it would buy enough time to design a permanent framework for higher rates. The latest defeat means the federal government now faces mounting pressure to return immense sums to domestic importers.

A comprehensive refund process is already underway for the roughly £131 billion ($166 billion) collected under the previously invalidated, sweeping measures. Processing these enormous financial returns presents a serious logistical hurdle for federal agencies.

The president originally announced these specific duties on 20 February. If the government loses a likely appeal, it must completely reimburse businesses for this subsequent round of tariffs.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the court decision. Further legal actions remain pending as officials review the judicial order.

Why Section 122 of the Trade Act Failed in Court

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Following the initial Supreme Court defeat, the administration attempted to reinstate the taxes using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This obscure legislative provision had never been utilised before this year.

Current laws do allow the executive branch to set tariffs of up to 15 per cent for a maximum of 150 days. But there is a catch, because the legislation strictly reserves this special power for genuine financial emergencies.

The statute requires the presence of 'large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits'. It also mandates situations involving 'fundamental international payments problems'.

Lawmakers originally drafted these requirements during an era when the American dollar was anchored to gold. The goal at the time was to give leaders emergency tools to handle severe currency crises.

BREAKING: A U.S. trade court has ruled AGAINST Donald Trump’s sweeping 10% global tariff, finding the administration overstepped its authority.



The court said the across-the-board ⁠tariffs were not ​justified ​under ⁠the ​1970s ​trade ⁠law invoked by the administration. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 7, 2026

Small Businesses and States Challenge the Trade War

The global economy looks completely different than it did in the 1970s, and US money is no longer tied to a physical commodity. That massive shift is exactly what pushed a mixed group of state governments and business owners to take the matter to court.

These groups filed a lawsuit this past spring hoping to stop the import penalties for good. They made a winning case that today's economic landscape simply does not meet the strict legal rules required for the president to step in.

The small business owners explained that sudden price jumps would make it nearly impossible for them to stay afloat. At the same time, the states involved pointed out how the tariffs would severely hurt local economies that depend on complicated supply chains.

The ruling places rigorous new constraints on how the administration manages commercial relationships. The White House has aggressively wielded its trade powers to pressure foreign allies and adversaries.

Officials hoped the tariffs would generate revenue and encourage more domestic manufacturing. Instead of fixing things, the administration's approach has led to constant lawsuits and a great deal of regulatory confusion.

The White House will almost certainly appeal the ruling to a higher court. Whatever happens next in these legal fights will ultimately shape the future of trade policy in the United States.

For the time being, businesses are safe from the 10 per cent tax while the country waits to see if any appeals go through. How this clash finally ends will definitively redraw the lines of what a president can and cannot do with the economy.