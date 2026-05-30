Donald Trump's latest White House medical report, released on Friday, put the president at a Body Mass Index of 29.7 and 238 pounds, just shy of the clinical obesity line, even as his physician said he remains in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit.' The report, issued by Dr. Sean Barbabella after a recent exam at Walter Reed, has revived familiar questions about the 79-year-old president's weight, age and stamina.

President Donald Trump is in "excellent health" and is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State" -- but needs to improve his diet and lose some more weight.



That's according to the detailed findings of a "comprehensive" evaluation prepared… pic.twitter.com/3unm4cRMOt — The National Desk (@TND) May 30, 2026

The news came after Trump's annual health updates have increasingly become public theatre as much as medical disclosure. He has long shrugged off concerns about his diet and activity levels, while aides have repeatedly tried to frame visible signs such as hand bruising and swollen ankles as routine or benign.

The New Weight Reading

Trump was recorded at 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from his April 2025 exam, and his BMI was listed at 29.7. That places him in the NHS overweight category and only 0.3 points below the obesity threshold of 30. In the same document, Barbabella said Trump is in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' for office, language that sits rather awkwardly beside a chart showing a man edging towards clinical obesity.

Trump's In 'Excellent Health', But Body Mass Index Nears Obese Levelhttps://t.co/jv2ePf5uUg pic.twitter.com/btSCLWq5B4 — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) May 30, 2026

Following the three-hour visit on Tuesday, he stated that the results were 'PERFECT.' The remark reflected the confident tone that has long characterised his public messaging, presenting the outcome in unequivocally positive terms regardless of any broader debate over the underlying details.

The Medical Fine Print

There were several visible issues that have followed Trump around for months. It noted bruising on his hands and said the marks were caused by 'minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking,' adding that aspirin therapy can produce a 'common and benign effect.' Those are the same explanations Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have used before, almost line for line, which makes the official tone feel a little too rehearsed for comfort.

There was also a mention that a mild swelling in the lower legs, which was linked to the chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis previously disclosed by the White House. According to the latest information, the swelling has improved since the condition was first announced and is not considered a cause for concern.

Nevertheless, recurring public attention to photographs showing apparent swelling in Trump's feet and ankles has continued to fuel discussion about his health, often drawing more scrutiny than official statements on the matter.

Barbabella said Trump's cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall health remained strong. He also pointed to the president's 'demanding daily schedule,' including meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity, as evidence that Trump continues to function well.

The Health Debate

The medical shorthand around BMI can only tell readers so much, but the range itself is clear. The NHS says a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is overweight, while a BMI over 30 is obese. It also says living with obesity can lower life expectancy by between 2 and 10 years and raises the risk of conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and some cancers.

President Donald Trump's physician published a version of the president's latest medical report at 11 p.m. https://t.co/BRggDxRbcz pic.twitter.com/CceBcSKjfC — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 30, 2026

That is the unglamorous backdrop to this latest update. Trump has often mocked questions about his diet while joking about fast food, golf and his supposed indestructibility, and he has regularly claimed to feel as energetic now as he did decades ago. For a politician who prizes strength above almost everything else, the public fascination with his health is not going away.