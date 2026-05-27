Vince McMahon is expected to take the stand in a shareholder lawsuit in Delaware that alleges the WWE merger with UFC into TKO Group Holdings was structured to keep him in control despite mounting misconduct allegations, with testimony scheduled to begin in early June 2026.

According to Wrestling INC, the case will be heard on 8 June at the Delaware Court of Chancery, where several top figures from the wrestling and combat sports industry are expected to be involved. It comes after months of legal arguments from shareholders who say they are questioning how the merger was handled and whether it was actually the best deal available for investors.

The dispute is linked to the 2023 merger between WWE and UFC, which created TKO Group Holdings. At the time, it was described as a major deal bringing two huge sports brands together under one company.

However, some shareholders now believe the reasons behind the agreement may not have been as straightforward as they first appeared, and that other interests may have influenced how the deal was structured.

McMahon on Trial Over WWE Merger

McMahon and Ari Emanuel are both expected to appear in court as key witnesses, with lawyers on each side calling them to give evidence. Their involvement shows that the court will look closely not just at the final merger deal, but also at how the negotiations were handled behind the scenes.

Other senior WWE and TKO figures may also take part. This includes WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO President Mark Shapiro, all of whom are listed as possible witnesses. Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon is also named and could testify either in person or through a recorded statement, depending on how the trial is scheduled.

Shareholders in the lawsuit argue that McMahon 'manipulated' the sale process. They claim WWE turned down other offers that may have delivered better value for investors, choosing instead a structure that allowed McMahon to keep influence after the merger. These claims are still disputed and will be examined in court.

The amended case also includes serious accusations about how internal investigations were handled, describing WWE's inquiry into alleged sexual misconduct involving McMahon as a 'sham.'

In 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant claimed she was sexually assaulted, coerced and exploited during her time at the company between 2019 and 2022. The complaint alleges McMahon used his position of power to pressure her into unwanted sexual activity and tied aspects of her employment and career opportunities to his control. It also suggests that parts of WWE's internal environment were aware of at least some of the alleged behaviour. McMahon has strongly denied all allegations, calling them false and vowing to fight the case in court.

Shareholders Want Clarity

The 2023 WWE–UFC merger brought two of the biggest combat sports brands under one umbrella, creating a new company called TKO Group Holdings. Announced in April 2023 and completed in September that year, the deal saw WWE combined with UFC's parent company Endeavor in a transaction valued at around $21 billion (£16.5 billion), with WWE shareholders holding a minority stake in the new entity.

In practical terms, WWE stopped operating as a standalone, family-controlled company for the first time in its modern history. Instead, it became a division within TKO alongside UFC, while Endeavor took majority control.

Leadership stayed largely intact, with Ari Emanuel as CEO of TKO and key executives from both organisations remaining in place to run day-to-day operations.

The immediate effect was a major shift in corporate structure. WWE programming continued as normal on television and streaming platforms, but behind the scenes, the company began aligning more closely with UFC on marketing, sponsorships and global media strategy.

Shares in the newly formed TKO Group began trading publicly, and investors quickly focused on the promise of combining two huge live-event audiences into one business model. Shareholders allege that more favourable offers may have been set aside in favour of a structure that allowed him to retain influence after the merger.

Jeff Sine, a banker who advised on the deal, may also be called to testify, offering insight into how the transaction was structured and how different bids were evaluated. His evidence could help clarify how the final agreement was reached and why certain options were chosen over others.

So far, none of the executives involved have publicly responded in detail to the specific allegations ahead of the trial. The court filings, however, suggest a deep disagreement over whether the merger was a straightforward business decision or something more strategically shaped by those in control at the time.

Unusually, neither WWE nor TKO Group Holdings are named as defendants in the case. However, any ruling could still affect the companies financially. If shareholders win, damages could reach millions of pounds, depending on how the judge rules on the evidence.