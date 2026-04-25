President Donald Trump's $10 billion (£7.41 billion) lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service is facing a serious legal challenge — not from his political opponents, but from the federal bench itself. Florida District Judge Kathleen M Williams issued an order on Friday questioning whether the case can even legally proceed, raising a fundamental constitutional concern that legal analysts say cuts to the heart of the suit.

At issue is a striking paradox: Trump is the sitting president of the United States, and the agencies he is suing, the IRS and the Treasury Department, are both under his executive authority. Judge Williams said it is unclear whether Trump and the agencies are 'sufficiently adverse to each other,' ordering both sides to provide more information on the relationship.

'Conflicts of Interest Jump Off the Page'

In her order, Williams noted the ways that Trump has sought to expand presidential power, pointing to an executive order barring executive branch employees from advancing legal interpretations that contradict the president's 'opinion on a matter of a law.' She wrote that this arrangement raises serious doubts over whether the parties are 'truly antagonistic to each other', a legal requirement for federal courts to have jurisdiction over a case.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, put it plainly. 'If this was not the President of the United States, it would be a perfectly valid claim. Clearly, Trump's tax returns should not have been disclosed, but they were, that's somebody's fault,' Honig said. 'However, what makes this so bizarre and potentially inappropriate is Trump is essentially suing the executive branch that he now leads and so the conflicts of interest here jump off the page.'

Judge Williams has given both Trump's attorneys and the Department of Justice until 27 May to submit briefs explaining why the case should not be dismissed outright.

The Lawsuit's Origins

Trump, along with his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, filed suit in January, alleging that the government failed to protect his and the Trump Organization's confidential tax information, which was leaked to the press by Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor. Littlejohn pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2024.

Trump's legal team argued that the IRS bore responsibility for Littlejohn's actions, having given him broad access to sensitive tax records while ignoring longstanding security vulnerabilities. The leak led to reporting by The New York Times that Trump had paid just $750 (£556) in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

A Settlement With Himself

Adding to the unusual nature of the case, Trump's lawyers are in talks with the IRS and Treasury to resolve the lawsuit, and the president's attorneys have requested a 90-day extension while those discussions continue. If those talks resolve with any monetary settlement, it would be Trump's own administration paying him and his family.

Trump himself acknowledged the awkward dynamic aboard Air Force One in January, telling reporters that 'it's very interesting' to be on both sides of a lawsuit. He has said he intends to donate any winnings to charity, though those funds would still come from American taxpayers.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has raised further concerns about the broader implications of the demand. Trump and his sons are suing for about two-thirds of the IRS' total budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which is $15.2 billion (£11.3 billion). CREW noted that a successful settlement could effectively double Trump's estimated net worth while burdening taxpayers with a bill that rivals the cost of several major federal programmes.

The case sits at an extraordinary intersection of law, politics and presidential power. A sitting president suing agencies he oversees — and then negotiating a settlement with his own administration — raises conflict-of-interest concerns that legal scholars and ethics watchdogs say have no modern precedent. Should Judge Williams move to dismiss the lawsuit before any settlement is reached, it would close off what critics have described as an unprecedented attempt to extract taxpayer funds through litigation that the president himself controls on both sides.