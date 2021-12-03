Judi Love recently met Prince William for the first time, and had a lot of fun entertaining the "cute" royal.

The "Loose Women" star revealed the experience in an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show which is airing this Saturday. She remembered that she had to clean up her material before she could perform in front of the Duke of Cambridge at the Royal Variety show, but the royal loved her jokes particularly those where she trolled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reports The Mirror.

"I was like, do they know who've they've booked? It was such an amazing feeling. I had to kind of clean that up a bit [my material]... I wasn't allowed to say the word gynaecologist. I don't know [why]," the comedian revealed.

The 41-year-old went on to comment on William's looks and said that Kate Middleton is "lucky" to have the British royal as her husband. She said, "William is cute you know. Kate you're lucky... I was talking to him about Boris. I was cussing out Boris... my Boris joke he really liked it."

"I was telling him he was slick and he looked good. Kate, she's so stunning, so naturally beautiful," she recalled.

Love revealed another anecdote from the meeting, where she couldn't help calling Kate "darling." She said, "I kept calling her darling. I said, 'So sorry sweetheart...' But she was like, 'It's ok.' Very nice."

Before meeting the royals at the Variety Show at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, the comedian had shared her excitement at the prospect, noting that it would be her first performance in front of a member of the royal family.

"It will be my first time meeting royalty as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to be there. I've got my stand up routine prepared but I'm so nervous. It's not every day you get to meet the future king and queen – it's a huge honour!" she had said..

To her relief, William loved her performance and said that he was "happy" not to be the butt of any jokes during the stint.