A body language expert has said that Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent glamorous outing had hidden signs that suggest they love such A-list events.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge donned their best outfits as they attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday. The Duchess recycled her stunning green Jenny Packham gown that she first wore during their royal tour of Pakistan in 2019, and accessorised it with gold coloured earrings by London-based jewellery brand Missoma, which she also sported during the Pakistan visit. Meanwhile, William sported a velvet blue tuxedo.

Body language expert Judi James said that during the glitzy outing, there were some "subtle body language signals that reveal William and Kate totally adore packing on the more romantic A-list glamour for formal evening events like this Royal Command Performance," reports The Mirror.

Attending this year’s #RoyalVarietyPerformance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night! pic.twitter.com/yM1LjZu4l1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 19, 2021

She explained, "Kate's top-to-toe shimmering sequins and the way her hair has been styled in a swept-over cascade of curls is carried off perfectly via her very confident, elegant posture that shows the look off to perfection while William's velvet jacket is still looking like a homage to his screen hero James Bond."

James added that there was also an undeniable twinkle in William's eye that suggested an "air of anticipation and excitement" that has often been missing at these events in the past. The author also said that the Duke did some "hand-rubbing gesture" while walking towards the theatre which can be seen as a "signal of enthusiasm as though he can't wait to get in there and see the show."

Coming back to Kate, the body language expert said the Duchess also brought "something fresh to her bouquet ceremony, chatting to the children with a rounded-cheek and slightly pursed lip smile." According to James, these gestures suggested that kate was giving "undivided attention and interest" in what the children were saying.

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron, to help hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.