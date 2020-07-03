Julia Samuel, who was a close friend of Princess Diana, is also a godmother to the late royal's first grandchild- Prince George. The psychotherapist recently revealed a few secrets about the first son of Prince William and Kate Middleton and shared unknown details about what the young royal is like when he is at home.

In an appearance at the "How to Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast, Julia Samuel revealed that Prince George, who will turn seven this month, is "feisty and cheeky."

"He is amazing. He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she (Diana) would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them," said Samuel, who became close to Princess Diana after meeting her at a dinner party in 1987.

The 60-year-old also shared that she likes to gift the young prince with "impossible" noisy toys which would take his father Prince William "days to put together." Samuel said that gifting such toys is a long-running family joke inspired by Princess Diana, who was also a godmother to Samuel's son and used to buy such gifts.

"So I do to George what (Diana) did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making. I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh," she explained.

In the podcast, the therapist also spoke about her memories of the Princess of Wales, saying: "At the time and what I feel about that in retrospect are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. At the time, I sort of felt outraged that people were crying and wailing when they never met her. It didn't make sense. But it didn't take me long to realise that people felt they knew her, her vulnerability they connected with. And that it was an amazing tribute."

Apart from Samuel, George has six godparents- Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, former private secretary to his parents and uncle Prince Harry, his father's cousin Zara Tindall and best friend William van Cutsem, his mother's best friend, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor– the son of the Duke of Westminster, and his parents' mutual college friend Oliver Baker.