Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are self-isolating separately, amidst speculations of difficulties in their marriage.

However, a source has told People that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are still very much together and social distancing apart to "do their own thing," adding that while Hough is staying at their residence in Los Angeles, Laich is "living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy."

"They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing," the insider explained.

According to his Instagram stories, the ice hockey star is spending time with their husky Koda in Idaho. The 36-year-old posted several pictures of the snowy location in the woods on Instagram.

"Happy Easter guys! I hope you all have a smile as big as this one, and have a blessed day!" he captioned a video of his husky running towards him on the snowy land on Monday.

The insider said that living separately works best for the couple's marriage which hit a rough patch last month. "Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it. They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted," the source said.

The report comes weeks after Laich posted stories of him preparing breakfast from scratch for his wife, at the beginning of the self-isolation period in March.

Speculations of troubles in their marriage of two years started after the dancer was spotted without her wedding ring, while Laich was wearing his. A source told People at the time that Hough still loves her husband, but has become a "completely different person."

"Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of 'no limits, no rules' mantra, and that doesn't vibe with being a wife," the source said in January.

"It's still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him," the insider explained.