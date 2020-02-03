Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are apparently trying to work on their marriage, amid reports of troubles in paradise.

The couple was spotted together on a brunch date at the celebrity hot-spot, Joan's on Third in Studio City, California, on Saturday. Julianne Hough, who was still not wearing her wedding band, was dressed casually in a pair of grey sweatpants and a nude cropped crew neck sweater. Her hair was pulled into a loose half ponytail and she also sported a pair of dark round sunglasses for the day outing. Meanwhile, Brooks Laich opted for an athletic look with a Nike long sleeve and athletic shorts for their outing.

The NHL player was still wearing his wedding ring. The couple was in a happy mood as both of them flaunted huge smiles, and even obliged fans with some pictures, reports Mail Online.

"Julianne and Brooks had a casual breakfast. They sat outside and ordered breakfast. Julianne was sipping on tea and water and seemed to be under the weather," a source told E! News of their outing.

"They talked quietly over breakfast and stayed very focused on one another and their conversation. They smiled and laughed at each other, (and) they seemed very happy together," the insider added.

The date comes just a week after the "Dancing With the Stars" judge shared a cryptic message on Instagram, where she spoke about growing apart from the people you love. The 31-year-old had shared a quote about love from psychology writer Heidi Priebe, that read: "To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be. The people they're too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don't recognise inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into."

"We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost. But it is not our job to hold anyone accountable to the people they used to be," the "Footloose" actress further wrote.

The NHL player had himself shared a cryptic message on social media last month, that spoke about him "re-assessing many things" in his life. "I'm redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront,' he wrote. 'I'm making changes to my daily routine, and prioritising the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those," the 36-year-old wrote.