Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have ended their marriage on the best of terms, which could be clearly seen when the dancer took to Instagram to praise her estranged husband's new haircut.

Brooks Laich took to Instagram stories on Thursday to flaunt his new edgy mohawk haircut, and followed them up with a post over the weekend giving details of his new look.

"Always a treat to sit in the chair and let my man @paul_the_barber504 work his magic. When people put their heart into their craft, it's not called work, it's called art. I commend @paul_the_barber504 for being in that select group!" the retired hockey player captioned the pictures.

His ex-wife Julianne Hough gave her approval to his new look and commented on his post: "Viking status."

After two years of marriage, Hough and Laich decided to call it quits last month. The duo released a joint statement on May 29 to announce their separation which read: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

However, speculations of a divorce have been doing rounds in the media much before that, after the "Footloose" actress was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions since the start of this year. The rumours subsided a bit after the duo was spotted sharing a loving embrace when the actress picked up her husband at the Hollywood Burbank Airport later that month, and Laich was seen wearing his wedding band.

A source told People magazine that the reason behind the separation is that the actress has become a completely different person than she was at the time of their marriage.

"Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of 'no limits, no rules' mantra, and that doesn't vibe with being a wife. It's still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him," the source said.