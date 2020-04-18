Julianne Hough sparked trouble in her marriage with Brooks Laich once again as she was spotted with British actor Ben Barnes out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. It appears that the "Dancing With the Stars" alum and former ice hockey player are going through a rough patch in their marriage as they are currently isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah native, 31, and the 38-year-old "Westworld" alum were spotted walking in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pictures of the duo were obtained by Daily Mail.

Hough was dressed in all black, walking in a pair of socks as she held onto her boots, whilst Barnes opted for a casual in grey sweat shorts and a black tee.The duo who are friends wore black sunglasses.

A source told Us Weekly that Hough and Laich "are not doing well." In January, the outlet reported that the couple who tied the knot in Idaho in July 2017 were not in a good place in their marriage. In December there were reports that the pair was "having problems" while a source close to Laich said "everyone knows something is up."

Since the end of last year Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on many occasions which led to speculations about trouble in paradise. The Canada native meanwhile, posted a cryptic statement to Instagram. During New Year, Laich talked about a "new stage" and "new journey" in his life.

This news come at a time when just last month, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had sorted out their issues. "Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced. At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together," the insider said at that time.