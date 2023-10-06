On Wednesday night, 4 October, a group of Just Stop Oil activists took to the stage at a West End Les Misérables performance in London.

Footage from the evening, shows audience members yelling at the five campaigners, who were each between the ages of 18 to 28. In the video posted on social media, the audience is heard shouting "Stupid people, how dare you? How dare you? You nasty people!" and "Get off the stage!".

The classic performance, which was being held at Sondheim Theatre, was disrupted during the climax of Act I when one of the climate activists carried a large orange banner onto the stage.

While the West End cast was heard singing the famous 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' number, the campaigner raised the banner, which depicted the iconic Just Stop Oil logo, in the air.

Almost immediately, staff escorted the Just Stop Oil member off of the stage and the main curtain was brought down to bring the show to an early close.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Just Stop Oil shortly revealed that four other activists had pad-locked themselves to parts of the set on stage and the curtain was closed to remove the group discreetly.

In response to the action, 22-year-old Chloe Naldrett, who is a supporter and spokesperson for Just Stop Oil but also a Theatre Producer, recognised the planned disruption of the specific scene being showcased at the time.

In a statement, Naldrett wrote: "Les Misérables tells the story of students in France in 1832 who rose up against a government which could no longer govern in the best interests of the people."

"We know what inequality looked like then, we know what it looks like now, and we know what it will look like in the future," she warned.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023

The organised protest was in response to the Conservative government's recent decision to backtrack on climate goals, in addition to their controversial decision to welcome new oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the UK would be backtracking on net zero and the climate change policy. Addressing the public on television, Sunak revealed that he had approved the new North Sea oil drilling and said that the ban on new petrol and diesel cars would be delayed until 2035.

After announcing the major delay, Sunak remained adamant that the decisions will not compromise the UK reaching net zero goals by 2050.

Alluding to Just Stop Oil being criticised by the public for being a group of predominantly young people, Naldrett explained: "These young people see a government which is prioritising its own interests while destroying the hope that they have for their future."

Pointing the finger at the right-wing government, the Just Stop Oil spokesperson and Theatre Producer demanded: "They see a government which, against the clear warnings of the UN, the WHO, the International Energy Agency and the world's climate scientists, is opening 100 new oil and gas fields in the North Sea to 'max out our oil and gas reserves', while fossil-fuel induced climate breakdown accelerates all around us."

The Metropolitan Police have since revealed the names of the five demonstrators and told reporters that the group have been charged with aggravated trespass.

Although it is likely that the activists will only receive a fine, aggravated trespass is punishable by a maximum penalty of three month's imprisonment and can only be tried in the magistrates' court.

In a statement from the Les Misérables X account, the Chief Executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres William Village declared that tickets would automatically be refunded.

In the statement, Village also acknowledged the importance of free expression, saying: "Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience's right to enjoy the event for which they have paid."