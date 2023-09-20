Today, Tuesday 19 September, Met Police have released an update on their "largest reform of culture and standards in decades".

The long-awaited reform comes after their promise to root out predators in uniform was broken.

According to 2021 data published by Met Police, between the years 2016 and 2021, there were 150 convictions relating to officers being charged or convicted of any offences including murder, sexual assault, rape, assault, ABH and GBH.

The most recent Met report also revealed that in the last 12 months, 100 officers have been fired for gross misconduct – showing a 66 per cent increase compared to the usual rate.

According to the update, in 2022, there were 136 officers facing misconduct hearings. This year, the figure has risen to 275.

The Met Police force continued to publicly recognise that around 450 officers are being investigated for historic allegations of sexual assault or domestic abuse.

Met Police, which employs 34,000 officers, also acknowledged that the number of officers and members of the public reporting misconduct has doubled.

This number of corrupt officers is expected to increase dramatically, after at least five officers have been charged with rape in 2023 alone.

In January 2023, former Met Police officer David Carrick admitted to being a serial rapist who brutally attacked 12 women.

Carrick, who had served in the Met Police force for 20 years, pleaded guilty to a string of 71 sexual offences.

Ireland Murdock, a former Met Police officer, was sentenced to four years in prison in June for raping a woman he had stalked on a police system.

In August this year, former Met Police officer Adam Provan was found guilty of eight counts of rape.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment and eight years on licence for his crimes that saw two victims, including a 16-year-old, physically and sexually abused.

NEW: The Met Police says more than 1,000 officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties as it attempts to root out rogue officers.



That’s 1 in every 34 officers.



275 are awaiting a gross misconduct hearing, many involving alleged violence against women and girls. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) September 19, 2023

Again, in August, another Met Police officer was charged with rape. PC James Murray was found guilty of a series of offences that included rape, strangulation and actual bodily harm.

The court also recognised that Murray committed some of the acts while he was on duty.

Just a few weeks ago, on 7 September, former Met Police officer PC Cliff Mitchell was charged with six counts of rape.

Moving towards a fully reformed Met Police service has been urgently called for by the public since Wayne Couzens was handed a life sentence for the vicious rape and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021.

Despite Met Police claiming that they are doing all that they can to protect society, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy told reporters: "This is going to take one, two or more years to root out those who are corrupt."

The pledge to diminish the number of abusers in the force has seen more than 1,000 Met Police officers suspended or on restricted duties.

Cundy also told reporters that he expects around 60 officers to face the sack each month over the next two to three years.

"There is much more work to do, and we are not complacent," Cundy declared, going on to note that there are "undoubtedly hundreds" of staff members that the Met Police have "real concerns about".

The Met Police report also updated the public on around 275 officers who are currently awaiting gross misconduct hearings – with most of them pointing to alleged violence against women and girls.

Admitting to the "stark" number of potential perpetrators in the ranks, Cundy acknowledged: "That's over 1,000 police officers – nearly the size of a small police force in other places in the country."

"It is a significant number, which is why the commissioner and I, and others, know we need to do things as quickly as we can," Cundy concluded.