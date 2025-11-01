A decorated Army sergeant major who preyed on a young female soldier has been jailed after his victim, just 19, took her own life months later. The tragedy has reignited anger over the British Army's failure to protect women in uniform.

Warrant Officer Michael Webber, 43, was sentenced to six months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years after admitting to sexually assaulting Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck during a training exercise in July 2021.

Five months later Beck was found dead in her barracks at Larkhill, Wiltshire. An inquest later ruled that the Army's failings in handling her complaint played 'more than a minimal contributory part' in her death.

The case has exposed deep fractures in military culture, where rank and loyalty often outweigh justice and compassion.

'She Followed the Rules But the System Failed Her'

Outside court, Beck's mother, Leighann McCready, condemned the Army's promises of reform as 'empty', saying her daughter had done everything right but was betrayed by those meant to protect her.

'She followed the rules, but those responsible didn't follow theirs,' she said. 'Those failures destroyed our daughter completely. What he did, and how the Army failed to protect her afterwards, cost Jaysley her life.'

The teenager from Cumbria had reported Webber after he pinned her down and tried to kiss her during an adventure training exercise on Thorney Island, Hampshire. Despite the seriousness of her complaint, senior officers dismissed it as 'minor administrative action' and allowed Webber to continue his career.

He was later promoted.

The inquest also heard how Beck faced a 'relentless campaign of harassment' from another soldier, Bombardier Ryan Mason, who sent her thousands of unwanted messages.

'She trusted people to protect her,' her mother said. 'After what he did, the trust was gone. She was very upset and scared of Michael Webber. She felt powerless and betrayed.'

'Her Voice Was Silenced, But Mine Never Will Be'

In a Facebook post shared before the sentencing, Ms McCready wrote of the pain her family continues to endure.

'We are relieved that Michael Webber has finally admitted his guilt and spared us the trauma of yet more legal proceedings, but our devastation will never end,' she said. 'Nothing can undo the loss of our beautiful daughter, Jaysley. She should never have been disbelieved. Her voice was silenced, but mine never will be.'

She added that the family learned of the court case only days before a local festival.

'Before it is covered over the news, I wanted you to hear it from me,' she wrote. 'Jaysley, we all believed you. I just wish with all my heart that you were here to see the love that surrounds you. You should be here with us, laughing, living your life, not spoken about in past tense. I am so sorry. We love you with all our heart. Our journey isn't over.'

The Army Promised Reform But Change Remains Elusive

Following Beck's death, the Army apologised and pledged to overhaul its complaints process, creating the Defence Serious Crime Command in 2022, an independent unit designed to handle sexual assault cases outside the chain of command.

But eight months after the inquest, Beck's family say little has changed.

'There have been a lot of empty promises,' Ms McCready said. 'We are still waiting to see what real change looks like. We should not have had to fight every step of the way just to get justice.'

The Ministry of Defence insists that 'unacceptable and criminal behaviour has absolutely no place in the Armed Forces', but campaigners argue that until the military surrenders control of investigations, trust will remain broken.

'Justice Came Too Late'

Webber's short sentence has done little to bring peace to the Beck family. Her mother says it 'doesn't feel like justice', and few could disagree.

The crime was not only his assault but the indifference that followed, a chain of command more concerned with discipline than humanity.

For all the apologies and pledges, reform still feels like damage control. The real test will be whether the Army ensures no other young life ends in silence, shame and neglect.

Until then, the words that haunt this tragedy remain: justice came, but far too late.