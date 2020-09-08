Justin Bieber has once again spoken about his wish to become a father and said he is ready to give up his "selfish desires" to prove himself a good husband to Hailey Bieber and a good father to his future child.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday evening, Justin Bieber addressed his past mistakes and spoke about focusing on his future. The musician started the detailed post by recalling his native place, writing: "I came from a small town in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money and fame. I just loved music."

The 26-year-old confessed that his "insecurities and frustrations" started dictating what he valued in his teenage years, when he found sudden fame as a pop-star, due to which ego and power took over in his life.

"But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it," the "Baby" hitmaker reflected.

Justin further insisted that he truly desires "healthy relationships" and wanted to be "motivated by truth and love." He also said he wants to be able to learn from his shortcomings. "I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own!" he wrote.

"I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way," the singer concluded.

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018, has spoken about wanting to become a father on several occasions. Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2018, he said: "I want to start my own family in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure."