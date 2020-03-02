Once a teenager who took the pop world by storm, Justin Bieber is now 26, happily married to model Hailey Bieber. The pop-star went big for his 26th birthday bash on Sunday, treating his wife and friends with a lavish party at a celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber celebrated his 26th birthday with a quiet romantic dinner with Hailey, followed by a huge party with friends at the nightclub and restaurant 'Delilah' in LA. A live band performed at the birthday bash, while drinks and sweets were passed around, along with cupcakes with candles on them.

In videos doing the rounds on the internet, the "Baby" singer is seen cutting a cake with plenty of candles with a grin on his face, while his friends sing "Happy Birthday." In another video from the dance floor, Beiber is seen snuggling up to Hailey from behind while she gives a loving smile to her husband.

The "Changes" singer himself shared a photograph from the birthday bash on his Instagram account. Alongside a picture of him kissing Hailey, Justin wrote: "Your my birthday gift bubba."

Hailey, who tied the knot with the singer in a legal ceremony in September 2018 and for the second time in a lavish ceremony in September 2019, also gave a shoutout to her husband on his special day. Sharing a picture of the singer and her sitting in a car with neon lights on her Instagram stories, the 23-year-old wrote: "birthday person."

According to E! News, the lovebirds had a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles, before joining 40 to 50 of Beiber's friends at Delilah. The invitees at the birthday bash included members of his church, employees of his fashion line "Drew House," as well as his personal trainers. Tay James rocked the DJ for the night with some of the singer's favourite songs, and he himself took the mic for a while and performed his recent release "Intentions."

A source told the outlet that Hailey remained Beiber's centre of attention during the entire shenanigans. "Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night. He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music. They both had several drinks throughout the night and seemed to be enjoying themselves," the insider said.