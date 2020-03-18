Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have moved to the singer's native land Canada to socially distance themselves in the wake of coronavirus.

A source claimed to People that Justin and Hailey Bieber took a private jet from Los Angeles to Canada on Monday just before the country closed its borders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying in Canada until it's safe for everyone to resume their regular lives," a source close to the pop-star told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the couple who have self-isolated themselves, are passing their leisure time by making videos on Tik Tok. Uploading videos of their dance to "Slidegang!" by Lil Jackie on Instagram, Justin wrote: "That's that ATL bop coming out of ya."

The couple's temporary relocation to Canada comes days after Bieber urged his followers to follow the preventive measures against the pandemic. Sharing a video on Instagram that featured a compilation of people helping each other, the singer wrote: "Obviously this is a really scary time. I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us."

Earlier also, the 26-year-old had taken to Instagram to write about the deadly pandemic, urging people to practise self-isolation. Posting a video of Italian citizens in quarantine signing from their windows, Bieber had written:"#BEATTHEVIRUS. YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT...DON'T SPREAD THE DISEASE. STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN. DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS

NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTURANTS. WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN. KEEP 6 FEET APART. ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK. NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON. IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US.....ALL OF US...."

"Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks," the "Baby" hitmaker further wrote in the post.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife Sophie Gregoire has also been tested positive for COVID-19, announced on Monday that the country has closed its borders to everyone but Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and US citizens to prevent further spread of the virus.

"We can still slow the spread of this virus. It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe," Trudeau said, adding that his wife's symptoms remain mild, but they are following medical advice and taking every precaution including quarantine.