Justin Bieber recently got baptised along with his wife Hailey Bieber, in what he called "one of the most special moments" of his life, and later took to Instagram to share intimate pictures from the religious ceremony.

Justin Bieber took to the picture-sharing app on Wednesday to reveal that he and wife Hailey Bieber recently got baptised together in the presence of their friends and family to confess their "love and trust in Jesus."

The pop-star told his 143 million Instagram followers: "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

The series of pictures shared by the "Baby" hitmaker showed him and his wife in their swim attire, performing the steps of the rite in the water. The spiritual ceremony performed by pastor Judah Smith was held during the couple's road trip to Idaho last month, reports Daily Mail.

The Grammy-winner shared another picture from the day on his Instagram account in which he was sitting on a boat, and captioned it: "Feeling so blessed." He also shared a picture of himself with pastor Smith and called the "Jesus Is" author his brother. In the picture, a shirtless Justin is seen sitting beside the pastor in a boat and flaunting the whooping number of tattoos on his body.

E! host Jason Kennedy was also apparently present on the occasion, as he commented on Justin's baptism picture: "One of the top moments of my life doing this with you."

Bieber was previously also baptised by Smith and another of his spiritual mentors, pastor Carl Lentz. The latter also commented on his joint baptism pictures with Hailey writing, "Amazing. Love you."

The previous baptism ceremony took place in 2015 after Justin suddenly begged Lentz to baptise him on the spot after a moment of spiritual awakening. The duo was joined by Smith, and they quickly headed to Hillsong Church's NYC home where both pastors used to preach, but only to find a legion of fans waiting for the musician.

Lentz then reached out to NBA center Tyson Chandler, and tried the pool at his VIP building for the ritual but found it closed. The ceremony was then performed in the basketball pro's supersized bathtub.

Justin and Hailey's faith played cupid in their relationship as well. The pair, who first met as children in 2009, had reconnected during a service for the Hillsong Church in New York City several years later.

The couple got engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018 and tied the knot just two months later in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York. They repeated their vows in front of friends and family in a religious wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.