Justin Bieber is opening up about his "tumultuous" relationship with Selena Gomez and admitting the mistakes he committed during their time together.

Justin Bieber said he was able to create a healthy relationship with wife Hailey Bieber because of the lessons he learnt from his mistakes in his previous relationship. Though he doesn't take Selena Gomez's name, it seems obvious that he is speaking about her considering they dated on-and-off since their teenage years, from 2010 to 2018.

After Gomez opened up about being in an "emotionally abusive" relationship, Bieber admitted being "reckless" in his past love life, reports US Weekly. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 on Saturday, a day after he released his new album "Changes," Bieber said: "I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless."

"(With Hailey) I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better," the "Yummy" singer confessed.

Bieber was first linked with Hailey for a brief period in 2015, but the "Sorry" singer went back to dating Gomez. The 25-year-old rekindled his romance with the model in June 2018, just three months after he ended things with Gomez for the last time.

The singer then tied the knot with the 23-year-old model at a courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. The couple repeated their vows in front of family and friends in a lavish ceremony in September 2019.

Meanwhile, Selena released her chart-topping album "Rare," which is said to be inspired by her difficult relationship with Beiber. In her January NPR interview, Gomez told interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro that track "Lose You to Love Me," which came out as a single in October 2019, was a way of saying goodbye to her relationship with Bieber. "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," the 27-year-old had said.