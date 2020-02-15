Justin Bieber got emotional while speaking about Billie Eilish and also shed some tears. He was speaking during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. He was asked about his first meeting with his self-proclaimed super fan, Eilish and collaborating with her on "Bad Guy".

The 25-year-old singer knows exactly what it is like to be young person in the music industry. Justin Bieber doesn't want Billie Eilish, 18, to face the situation that he did as a young singer, Harper's Bazaar reports.

"I wanted to protect the moment. We never know how many opportunities we're gonna get with anybody. I'm tearing up just thinking about it, with the Kobe situation," he said to Lowe adding, "I just wanted to be a good example... Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her," Bieber added.

"It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn. And everyone, you know, telling me they loved me and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second. So it's hard because I want her to know that she can count on me," the singer explained.

Bieber said: "So I just kinda, you know, let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm gonna be here for her."It means that if at any point of time Eilish needs any help or advice, Bieber appears to be only "one call away."

Eilish was clearly impressed with her icon and shared the video via Instagram on Friday. "Stream changes," she wrote.

Bieber and Eilish finally met at Coachella in April 2019. The duo hung out during Ariana Grande's headlining concert. They even danced along to the "Thank U, Next" singer's performance with NSync.

The remix of her hit "Bad Guy," that they collaborated on was released in July 2019. The original version of the song won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in January.