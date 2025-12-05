Apple is set to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026 with a device reportedly named the ‌iPhone‌ Fold, marking the company's first attempt at a folding iPhone. After years of speculation and industry rumours, multiple credible sources indicate that the launch could finally happen next year. The device is expected to rival existing foldables with a book-style design rather than a clamshell form.

Design and Dimensions

The ‌iPhone‌ Fold is said to use a folding mechanism similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, offering a larger screen when opened. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates the phone will measure between 9 and 9.5 mm when folded, and around 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded, while leaker Instant Digital reports a minimum thickness of 4.8 mm. The outer display will measure 5.5 inches, comparable to a standard iPhone screen, while the inner screen will expand to 7.8 inches, similar to an iPad, with resolutions of 2,088 x 1,422 and 2,713 x 1,920 respectively.

Apple is reportedly implementing measures to reduce creasing, including a metal plate beneath the inner display to control stress during folding. The hinge is said to incorporate liquid metal, produced through die-casting, to enhance durability and prevent screen marks. Supply chain sources cited by UDN suggest this could make the ‌iPhone‌ Fold the first crease-free foldable smartphone available.

Materials and Build

The phone is expected to feature a titanium chassis, with the hinge made from titanium and stainless steel, designed to prevent bending. Some analysts suggest a combination of aluminium and titanium may also be used. The frame is intended to provide structural integrity similar to Apple's ultra-thin iPhone Air, supporting the foldable mechanism over repeated use.

Camera and Biometric Features

The foldable iPhone is reported to include dual-lens rear cameras with 48-megapixel sensors each, along with a front-facing camera and an inner display under-screen camera (USC). The outer display will feature a punch-hole camera for use when folded. Apple is expected to omit Face ID, instead using a Touch ID side button, following implementations seen in recent iPads.

Display Technology and Performance

The inner screen is said to be virtually crease-free, enhancing visual continuity when folded and unfolded. Apple reportedly is using high-density battery cells and optimising the display driver to improve power efficiency while maintaining performance. The phone will also include a C2 modem with faster connectivity and mmWave support in the United States.

Colours and Testing

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is testing black and white versions with suppliers, though the final colour options may evolve prior to launch. This early testing is consistent with Apple's standard product development timeline. The company is focusing on both aesthetics and durability, with the titanium and stainless steel construction intended to balance strength with a premium feel.

Anticipated Launch, Price, and Market Position

The foldable iPhone is expected to compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold range and potentially other high-end foldables entering the market. Analysts have suggested that Apple's design improvements, particularly around crease reduction and hinge durability, could provide a market advantage. With growing interest in foldable devices, the ‌iPhone‌ Fold may serve as Apple's entry into this evolving segment, bringing its ecosystem and brand recognition to a new form factor.

Several reports indicate that the foldable iPhone may be priced between $2,000 and $2,500 (approximately between £1,500 and £1,900) in the United States, potentially making it the priciest iPhone ever released.

The ‌iPhone‌ Fold represents a major expansion of Apple's smartphone portfolio, combining familiar iPhone usability with a foldable form. Sources suggest that the device could be a significant innovation for both consumers and the market when it officially launches in 2026. Consumers can expect a device that merges portability, a large display, and premium build materials into Apple's first foldable phone.