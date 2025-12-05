For the past years, developer Creative Assembly has been busy with games like Total War: Warhammer, Shogun, and Rome. While these games were still a hit with fans, everyone was still longing for something else.

That's all about to change, though, as during the developer's 25th-anniversary showcase, Creative Assembly revealed that the Total War series is going back to its historical roots after nearly two decades.

Total War: Medieval 3 Revealed During Developer Anniversary Showcase

The developers took fans by surprise when they announced Total War: Medieval 3 during its livestream. The last game in the series was released back in 2006.

While the developers are going back to their medieval roots, the new game is also a 'bold revolution' for the franchise. They've yet to fully delve into what this means, but fans are expecting major gameplay overhauls with the next game.

The developer has a few more words for the game. It said that the upcoming title is being built as the 'ultimate medieval strategy sandbox.' Outside of massive wars, players will also be able to shape realms and immerse themselves in the Middle Ages, more so than in any previous entries in the series.

While there will be a lot of freedom in how the stories are told, the developer adds that they will also heavily consider historical authenticity.

The game will be built on Creative Assembly's newest game engine, Warcore. This gives them access to better rendering, visuals, and campaign building blocks than in any of the Total War games they've developed.

No release date has been set for the game yet, and the developer adds that it's still in early pre-production. That said, it could take 2-3 more years before the Total War: Medieval 3 release date. For now, all the developer has to show is a teaser for the game and a few official artworks.

Creative Assembly Has More In Store At The Game Awards 2025

On top of the reveal, the developers are teasing another major announcement. It's going to be on a bigger stage, though, on 11 December at The Game Awards.

The developer was more secretive about what this announcement is for. However, it's said to be 'Total War's next major release and represents one of the most ambitious projects in the franchise's history, marking the beginning of an exciting new era.'

Fans are now speculating what this game could be. At the top of the rumour mill is a new Total War: Warhammer entry. Since this is the most popular game in the franchise, fans are hoping for a new title. While Total War: Warhammer 3 just launched in 2022, fans are already begging for more.

The game is getting another DLC, Lords of the End Times, which will release in Summer 2026. That said, it's unlikely that a new game will be released by then, so fans are hoping that Warhammer 3 will be remade with the developer's new engine.

The good news is that fans don't have to wait long before the announcement. TGA 2025 is just around the corner, and the next major Total War game is just one of the surprises waiting to be unveiled.