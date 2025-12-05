The Forge follows a simple premise of fighting monsters, mining ores, and making weapons. The star of the game isn't the player's characters, but rather the weapons they craft as they progress.

The premise is simple, but players are keeping themselves busy ahead of major game releases early next year. In The Forge, monsters are going to be tough, and all players need to work on crafting the best weapons in The Forge.

What Is The Best Weapon In The Forge

There are several weapons in The Forge, but if we're going by damage alone, the two best weapon trees to focus on are the Colossal Sword and the Katana, says Destructoid.

Out of all the weapons in the game, the Colossal Sword has the longest range and has the best base damage. While the attack animation is slow, the gun makes up for it by dealing high stagger damage to enemies. The only real downside is that forging the Colossal Sword will take a while.

I've been working on a new project with my friends over the last couple of months.



A mining, forging, and combat game that blends Simulator, RNG, and RPG Elements.



It's called The Forge, and it will be released soon.https://t.co/lJsT6RM6u3#Roblox #RobloxDev pic.twitter.com/xmJRsGBVXG — FireAtacck (@FireAtacck) August 21, 2025

The Katana, on the other hand, offers a balanced experience. It deals mid-range damage while having a good attack speed. In most cases, the sale price is reasonable to make a profit. To top it all off, the weapon is relatively easy to master, thanks to its good range.

How To Craft The Best Weapon In The Forge

Start by getting the Arcane Pickaxe, which is the best pickaxe in The Forge. While it's an optional part of the journey, players must get this, as without it, grinding for the materials to make the best weapons will take considerably longer.

As per IGN, start by talking to the Bard in Stonewake's Cross, near the campfire. The Bard will instruct players to recover the Lost Guitar from a Secret Cave in The Cave system nearby. Doing the quest will net players an Unknown Key.

Players should then head back to The Cave system and follow the path heading east to come across a locked gate. This can be opened using the Unknown Key, which unlocks the Fallen Angel's Cave. The Arcane Pickaxe will be inside this area, and it can be bought for $125,000.

Once the pickaxe is acquired, players will need to further increase their luck. This can be done by adding Luck Runes to the Arcane Pickaxe and by using Luck Potions as well.

With a maxed-out Luck rating, players should then focus on farming three main ores:

Eye Ore - Found in rocks around the mine area, particularly in Basalt Vein.

Found in rocks around the mine area, particularly in Basalt Vein. Fireite - Found only from Volcanic Rocks, but only has a 1 in 2,000 chance of dropping.

Found only from Volcanic Rocks, but only has a 1 in 2,000 chance of dropping. Magmaite - Found in rocks on the Forgotten Kingdom.

To forge the most potent weapons, players ideally want to get at least 3 of each of the ores. This might not sound much, but the Fireite and Magmaite ores are hard to come by, even with a maxed-out luck rating.

With the materials, players can then focus on a foreign weapon, either a Colossal Sword or a Katana. The base materials will result in valuable and powerful items. Even if the result isn't good in terms of raw power, players can still sell these for a considerable profit.

The Forge is still in beta, but it's already a huge game on Roblox. As the developers progress deeper into making the game, the best weapons might change in the future.