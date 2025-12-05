The cosmos has thrown up another enigma: a stunning new image of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured by the veteran Hubble Space Telescope, has reignited a fierce astronomical argument.

The debate intensified when a self-proclaimed insider stepped forward, itemising five peculiar characteristics of the celestial body that scientists are struggling to explain.

An online debate erupted following the release of NASA's latest Hubble Space Telescope picture of 3I/ATLAS, especially once a popular X account asserted that the interstellar object contains 'five impossible things in ONE photo.'

Fresh Hubble Image of 3I/ATLAS Sparks Scientific Row

The user, operating under the name 3I/ATLAS WHISTLE BLOWER, shared the Hubble photograph alongside the statement: 'This photo of 3I/ATLAS just ended the debate.' The account pressed their followers to 'LOOK at it,' calling the celestial body 'a perfect glowing blue sphere with laser beams and peeling rings.' They further remarked: 'Normal comets don't do this. Ever...'

These unusual visual traits have swiftly sparked interest among amateur stargazers and seasoned experts alike, all of whom are trying to decode the peculiar features observed by the Hubble telescope.

Symmetry Claims Bring Doubts

The initial assertion in the post centres on the object's uniformity of centre. The account reports, 'The blue ball is perfectly round — less than 2% out of shape.' It then contrasts this finding with what people usually expect from cometary bodies: 'Comets are supposed to be messy snowballs. This one is smoother than a bowling ball.'

Most astronomers concur that comets typically lose matter unevenly, resulting in non-uniform shapes. If a near-perfect sphere were verified, it would represent an aberration. However, it remains uncertain if the roundness visible in the picture comes from the actual nucleus or from the outer gas cloud (coma) lit up by solar radiation.

Disputed 'Straight-Line' Jets

The following assertion addresses two linear features coming from the object. The post claims that 'Two beams shoot out DEAD opposite — 180.000° accurate,' adding that this arrangement is '50× more perfect than any comet ever photographed!' The account compares the geometry to something made with great care: 'It's like someone used a ruler in space.'

Here's Hubble's latest view of Comet 3/I ATLAS!



Taken on Nov. 30, this image shows the comet when it was ~178 million miles (286 million km) from Earth.



Hubble tracked the comet as it moved across the sky, so background stars appear as streaks of light: https://t.co/3kCIAYjrD6 pic.twitter.com/7RvhLkqqwP — Hubble (@NASAHubble) December 4, 2025

The Hubble telescope has previously observed gas and dust streams released by comets as solar radiation warms their surfaces. While these plumes can occasionally look straight, their exact direction is not always the same.

The Third Sign: Concentric Arcs and Perfect Maths

The third point focuses on circular layers or shells that encircle 3I/ATLAS. The account mentions observing 'three glowing rings peeling off' and suggests 'they follow the golden ratio (1.618).' The post continues by pointing out: 'That's the math behind flowers and galaxies. Not random ice explosions.'

While shell-like or ring-like patterns may form when dust is released in short bursts, precise numerical relationships like these would be highly uncommon and hard to verify without thorough computer simulation.

Dot Distances Hint at Regular Releases

The fourth point discusses small, luminous spots visible inside the jet formations. The post states that 'Tiny bright dots in the beams are spaced EXACTLY one rotation apart.' This spacing is likened to a controlled signal: 'Like someone is flashing a strobe once every 16 hours.'

The account contends that 'the comet is literally breathing on a timer,' and further mentions that 'we see the same pulse in X-rays too.'

To properly assess the luminous spots, one must factor in the exposure time, the object's motion, and Hubble's tracking methods for rapidly moving targets. It is not yet known if these points show separate occurrences, objects in the background, or just camera flaws.

Object's Heat Spurs More Theories

The last 'fact' the account presents claims that the object's colour matches that of pure cyanide gas glowing at 10,200 K, asserting it is 'twice as hot as it has any right to be.' The post wraps up by saying, 'Something is super-charging the gas.'

While cyanogen is frequently observed in comets, the temperatures cited in the post are far above the typical gas temperatures in the coma. NASA has not officially verified this specific temperature measurement.

Whistleblower Post Ends With Bold Claim

The whistleblower account ends with a broad declaration: 'This isn't a comet. This is the weirdest object ever seen in our solar system.'

The NASA announcement about Hubble identified the object simply as comet 3I/ATLAS — the third confirmed visitor from outside our solar system — and made no mention of any unusual characteristics. The agency has yet to address the claims that have spread widely online.

Whether the notable features in the picture truly reflect unusual physics, digital flaws, or simply mistaken analysis is still to be determined. For the moment, the argument rages on, driven by the combination of scientific interest and the strong claims that often accompany pictures captured from far out in space.