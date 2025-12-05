The year is drawing to a close, and for many gamers, the hours spent in digital worlds have piled up unnoticed. Now, Discord is pulling back the curtain on your 2024 with its annual Checkpoint report. Ready for a real eye-opener?

Following in the footsteps of music giants Spotify and Apple Music, Discord has launched its own year-end review, allowing users to look back on all their platform activity from 2025. This fresh addition, which lets users look back at their year, is known as Checkpoint.

Users gained access to the feature when it launched on Discord on Thursday, December 4. For those who still haven't seen their personalised report, here is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step explanation.

How to Find Your Discord Checkpoint: A Simple Guide

The latest Checkpoint recap from Discord can be accessed using either the mobile application or the computer version. Smartphone users must have the latest application update installed to view their report.

On the Discord mobile app

To check the Discord Checkpoint recap on the Discord mobile app, follow the following steps.

Step 1: Ensure your application is running the newest update.

Step 2: Launch the application, then select your user profile picture.

Step 3: The Checkpoint function will appear directly below in the menu.

Step 4: Select this option to begin loading your personal Discord compilation.

How to Check Checkpoint on PC or Desktop

You can follow these easy steps to see your Discord Checkpoint on your computer:

Step 1: Open the Discord program (either the desktop application or in an internet browser).

Step 2: Search for a flag symbol in the top-right corner of your display.

Step 3: Clicking this symbol will load your personal Discord Checkpoint compilation.

Why You Might Not See Your Discord Checkpoint

Keep in mind that the Discord Checkpoint is not instantly available to everyone. Since the new feature is 'Rolling out over the next few days,' per Discord, some individuals may not see their recap for a while.

Your Discord recap is here! See the fun things you did in 2025 — # of messages sent, top games played, friends you spent the most time with, your favorite emojis, and more. Update your app to get started. pic.twitter.com/Cv1MgUGI4g — Discord (@discord) December 4, 2025

Another possible reason is that users with very little activity on the platform throughout the year might not receive a report because there is not enough data to create one.

The Big Reveals: Stats, Cards, and Sharing

Your Discord Checkpoint is set to answer all the big questions about your year: Exactly how many messages did you send? How much time did you log in voice chat? Which was your top-used emoji, and which server became your primary hangout spot? And crucially, who was the individual you messaged the most significant number of times?

Once you have finished reviewing your yearly statistics on Discord, you will be assigned one of ten unique Checkpoint cards. Discord notes that these cards are not private; your card includes a corresponding Avatar Decoration!

The discord checkpoint decors I managed to find so far 4/6 pic.twitter.com/pMBb3Kbanb — job application 📝📈 (@eyelidnulut) December 4, 2025

You can apply this item to your profile and easily spot other users who received the same card in the chat. The item will remain wearable on your avatar until 15 January 2026.

To conclude, an option will appear that lets you easily send a brief summary of your Checkpoint outcomes directly to a channel! If you decide against distributing this information, that is perfectly acceptable; your Checkpoint data will remain confidential and private, known only to you.

'If we smooshed @everyone's servers, DMs, and conversations into one GIANT chat, we'd get some BIG numbers for 2025,' Discord noted. The platform added, 'It's like reading this sentence 744 BILLION times. Or 744 billion individual words to form sentences from the friend who always sends. messages. like. this. pinging. you. each. time. ba-doop. ba-doop.'

Among Discord's five most frequent emoji for 2025 are the crying face 😭 and the laughing face 😂, symbols often seen combined in messages or repeated back-to-back, such as 😭😭😭😂😂. Notably, the fire 🔥 emoji has entered the top five this year for the first time, a spot it did not hold from 2021 through 2024.

Completing the list is the distinct green tick box ✅. This emoji is probably being deployed when big communities share their server guidelines, or perhaps by that mate of yours who is having a highly productive year and writes 'done ✅' while slowly clearing their to-do list.

The Games That Dominated Discord in 2025

Moving on to games, everyone has logged serious hours playing them this year. Nevertheless, across the entire Discord community, these particular games were the most popular:

League of Legends

Rematch

R.E.P.O.

Marvel Rivals

Minecraft

Genshin Impact

You can see how your gaming statistics measure up against this list. Your personal Checkpoint includes the five games you played the most, so take a moment to look and see if any of these highly favoured games made it onto your list!