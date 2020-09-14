Justin and Hailey Bieber quietly tied the knot two years ago, securing marriage licenses at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas. The couple kept things simple for their second wedding anniversary as well and marked it with a cosy picnic date.

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram account on Sunday to mark his two-year wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber. Alongside a short clip of his wife lip-syncing to Jhené Aiko's track, "Never Call Me," and drinking from a red solo cup, the musician wrote: "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo," adding a kiss face emoji.

The 26-year-old had shared two pictures of himself and his wife showing PDA and goofy expressions previously in the day, writing: "Sunday funday."

Meanwhile, Hailey also took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself sprawled on a beige blanket alongside boxes of food, and captioned it: "Picnic lady."

A report in Daily Mail revealed that the couple was waiting in line for sandwiches at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica before they went on to find a grassy location for their picnic date. The Grammy-winner was sporting a white t-shirt, light blue beanie, and a pair of grey shorts, while his supermodel wife was wearing a cropped Alexander Wang top and light-wash denim bottoms. Both of them were wearing CDC-recommended face masks in black colour.

A year after getting legally married in a courthouse, the couple repeated their vows in front of family and friends in an extravagant ceremony on September 30 last year. Total 154 guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun were in attendance at the religious ceremony.

The second wedding of the couple held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was followed by a post-ceremony cocktail. Hours later, there was a formal reception with plated dinner at the Montage's Wilson Ballroom. There were pre-wedding festivities as well, where guests enjoyed cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.